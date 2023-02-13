‘Physical 100’: Agent H Claims He Was ‘Pressured’ to Use UDT Title, ‘but It’s on Netflix’

Even the celebrities who competed in Physical 100 were intimidated by other competitors. Agent H talked about being pressured to use his UDT title and wanting to choke his opponent to win his match on the Netflix show.

Agent H didn’t want to use the UDT title to avoid embarrassment

Agent H watched episodes of the show with Shim Eu-ddeum. They revealed behind-the-scenes details in a YouTube video.

“I was introduced as UDT reservist sergeant, but I didn’t want it,” Agent H said. He wanted the label of a streamer or the head of kthd.studio, which includes Single Inferno’s Kim Jin-young channel. “I was pressured to introduce myself as someone who represents UDT.”

Eu-ddeum thought he should use the title since he’s in it. But Agent H revealed the real reason he was against it.

Why Agent H didn’t like his torso sculpture

Jang Eun-sil and Agent H on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

“Imagine if you come here and don’t accomplish anything,” he said. “And imagine doing dips alone in Mission Impossible. I pretended to work out well, but when I flunk like a fool, I should give up YouTube.”

The streamer laughed and said, “Oh, and don’t call me a part of UDT anymore, either. That’s what I was wondering, but it’s on Netflix.”

They watched the scene of them finding their torso. “I wasn’t a fan at all,” Agent H claimed. “When I saw mine, it wasn’t that bad. But then there were those with a weight of 100kg with broad shoulders and chest.”

They watched the pre-mission, and Agent H admitted the bars were hurting his arms. Contestants would sweat, making it even harder to keep their grip. Agent H said it was so embarrassing that he yelled, “What” while falling.

Agent H said ‘Physical 100’ fighters couldn’t choke

Feeling exhausted just watching the one-on-one matches in Physical: 100 pic.twitter.com/5nyd0EwAwk — Golden (@netflixgolden) February 12, 2023

The rules of the match weren’t explained in the episodes. But some of them were revealed along the way. You can’t move the ball out of bounds. If you do, the referee gives the ball to your opponent.

Agent H watched his fight with Seol Ki-kwan and revealed they talked before their match. They found out that neither one of them had experience with trench fighting. But the streamer overheard that his opponent had a second degree in Judo.

They watched him pin Ki-kwan down. “I really put a lot of strength to lock down the upper body,” he said. “I think I didn’t say it back in my channel. But that moment was when I wanted to choke.”

He thought choking him a little bit would work. “But we can’t do that,” Agent H revealed.

We did see some contestants ask to bend the rules. Choo Sung-hoon’s opponent was a huge fan of his and asked to play by MMA rules. They were allowed to strike each other during their match.