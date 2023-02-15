‘Physical 100’: Choo Sung-hoon Gives an English Message to Fans

Fans all over the world watch Choo Sung-hoon make waves on Physical 100. He addressed those supportive fans and gave news about the Netflix show’s success.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

How far does Choo Sung-hoon go on ‘Physical 100’?

One of the biggest stars of Physical 100 is the MMA fighter. He also happened to be one of the oldest competitors and was determined to prove he could do anything that the young cast members could do.

He was right since he beat MMA fighter and firefighter Shin Dong-guk in a one-on-one match. Sung-hoon was voted to be a team leader and successfully led competitors to victory in the sand challenge and pulling the one-and-a-half-ton boat.

Quest 4 had the team pick delegates to compete in one of the five challenges. He chose The Punishment of Sisyphus, where you must push 100kg boulder up a hill back and forth. The last person remaining wins.

The other competitors were Jung Hae-min, Yun Sung-bin, and Ma Sun-ho. Sun-ho dropped from the competition after spraining his ankle, and Sung-hoon followed.

Choo Sung-hoon says ‘I hate to admit it but I lost’

The fighter posted a slideshow of three videos on Instagram. The first two showed him talking to the camera to address fans. The last video shows him lifting weights with a bar on his back and doing lunges.

“Thank you, thank you so much everyone for supporting me on Netflix’s Physical 100,” he said in English in his first video. “I hate to admit it but I lost. But I am always trying to do more and more. I still can do.”

The martial artist wrote in the caption, “From me to all the fans!! A message to the viewers who support Physical 100!!” Other cast members commented on the post.

“It was an honor to be with you! I will continue to support you. Thank you for your hard work. Go for it!!” wrestler Jang Eun-sil commented. Dancer Cha Hyun-seung commented with five fire emojis.

On Feb. 10, Sung-hoon also posted a video speaking in English to address a huge benchmark for the show. “Hi everyone, my name is Sexyama,” he said in the Instagram post. “Thank you for everyone. Physical 100 [is] number one on Netflix blocking. Exciting stories waiting for chapter 7, chapter 8. Don’t miss it. Thank you!”

Yun Sung-bin is the next favorite still in the game

Jung Hae-min, Yun Sung-bin, Ma Sun-ho, and Choo Sung-hoon | Netflix

Episode 8 ended with Sung-bin and Hae-min continuing with the competition. Since the first episode, other players marvled at Sung-bin and were aware of his abilities.

The national team skeleton racer got the most votes to be the leader, so he got the first pick to build his team. If he wins, he’ll be the only person on his team to make it into the final five.