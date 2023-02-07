‘Physical 100’ Fans Call Kim Da-young the MVP of the Sand Quest

The women of Netflix’s Physical 100 were underestimated when building teams. But fans are calling Kim Da-young the MVP of the sand quest after her impressive performance.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 Episode 5-6.]

Kim Da-young build a bridge on ‘Physical 100’

Episode 5 showed the rest of the teams doing the sand quest. Team Jo Jin-hyeong went up against Team Kwak Myung-sik.

Da-young took the lead on building the bridge. “The opposing team was ahead of us, and I felt insecure,” she said. “But anyway, working in the stunt business, I learned a huge lesson about safety. So even if we lose, we shouldn’t get hurt. I worked very thoroughly.”

The other team finished first and started crossing the bridge. But their boards also fell apart behind them. On the other hand, Jin-hyeong’s team could cross without any problems with their bridge.

In the end, Jin-hyeong’s team won. That meant Da-young, Park Jin-young, Cho Jung-myung could move forward to the next quest.

Fans think Kim Da-young was the MVP in the sand quest

Kim Da-young on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

One of the best advantages of this competition is to build your bridge the fastest. That way, you get a head start on dropping sand. Reddit fans pointed out that Da-young was the best builder.

“Dayoung, the stunt actress played such a big role to the team winning by making the bridge so well! This is why they shouldn’t look down on the women,” one fan wrote.

“She was clutch. Incredible contribution from her, dipping into her experience as a stunt actor,” someone else replied.

“And it was her skill set specifically that allowed that. She understood that putting them there safely was important,” one person claimed.

“MVP of the match. no single plank detached,” a fan simply put.

“I knew once she started building the bridge that it’d be the best one and it was,” someone else claimed.

What has Kim Da-young worked on before ‘Physical 100’?

The stuntwoman previously worked on Carter, which is available on Netflix. The movie is set during a pandemic where infected people become violent killers. Carter (Joo Won) wakes up without his memory and therefore doesn’t know who he is. However, a voice in his ear sets him on a mission to save the kidnapped daughter of a renowned biologist.

Some of Da-young’s skills include horseback riding, climbing, motorcycle riding, physical combat, snowboarding, surfing, and more. So it’s not surprising that she has done so well in the competition show.

She previously faced Chae Wan-ki in the one-on-one death match. Fans couldn’t watch all of it. But we saw Da-young get the ball and outrun him. She shared the clip of her fight on Instagram with the caption, “My portion is served by me! It was an honor to play with Chae Wan Ki! (ps. @netflixkr You were the only one who won. Can you show me the full video? [crying emoji].”

The new episodes of the reality TV show revealed the third quest. Two teams have to work together to pull a ship that weighs one and a half tons. Those with the fastest times will be moving forward.