‘Physical 100’: Miracle Has ‘Trauma’ and Thinks About This Quest in the Shower

Viewers of Physical 100 watch the competitors go through a lot in hopes to win the Netflix show. The contestants are confirming that they still think about the quests and some of their regrets like Agent H. Here is what Miracle has to say about his trauma and quest 4.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

Soel Ki-kwan, Miracle Nelson, and Park Jin-yong on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Miracle competed in ‘Physical 100’ Quest 4

Quest 4 had each team select a delegate to play in one of the five games. All of the games are inspired by Greek mythology testing for endurance.

Miracle was picked to compete in the second quest The Fire of Prometheus. The contestants run through a repetitive obstacle course to grab a torch. Each round eliminates one person. The obstacle has a post for the runners to climb over, and raining water over the sand ground.

Miracle, baseball player Dustin Nippert, national team bodybuilder Seol Ki-kwan, and national team luger Park Jin-yong raced in this quest. In the end, Park won and moved forward to the finale.

Miracle says ‘Physical 100’ Quest 4 gave him trauma

Cho Jung-myung, Son Hee-dong, Yun Sung-bin, Miracle, and Jo Jin-hyeong reacted to episodes 7 and 8 for a YouTube video. Miracle talked about the torch race.

“My heart was racing nonstop,” Miracle told his fellow contestants. “You can’t see the person next to you when you do this. You just have to focus on yourself.”

Jo commented on Miracle flipping throughout the race. “Why did you spin?” he asked. “It must be because you’re a dancer. You danced without even realizing it.”

“I think he did it for the camera,” Yun said. The cast then watched the final round between Miracle and Park. The dancer claimed he didn’t know he spun around to cross the beam again. Jo believed he got dizzy, and it threw off his pace.

“I should have jumped and landed differently,” Miracle said. “But I kept repeating it.” He said this quest has stayed with him.

“I can’t stop thinking about the last match every time I shower,” he told the cast. “I’m like crying. Trauma.”

“Some people are still traumatized by it,” Yun said. “Many of us are,” Cho agreed.

Some ‘Physical 100’ contestants need time to heal after filming

The mistakes in the show haunt some competitors. While others had injuries lasting long after they filmed.

Former UDT instructor Kim Kyeong-baek held out to beat an Olympic gymnast in the pre-mission. He won but revealed on Instagram that his arm was paralyzed for two months. Kim didn’t make it past the one-on-one match with Nippert after getting this advantage.

The quest 4 episode also showed Cha Hyun-seung struggling. He did the other race that involved the competitors tagging each other. The dancer had a patch over his rib, and he revealed he fractured it. It’s unclear when he got injured, but he was the first person to drop out of the race. His ribs expanding while he was breathing was causing him pain.

So the competition called for a lot on the cast mentally and physically. For some, that lingered after filming.