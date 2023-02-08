‘Physical 100’: What Happened to Kim Byeong-jin? The High School Taekwondo Athlete

One hundred athletes of various ages joined Netflix‘s Physical 100 to see if their years of training and physique are the best. The Korean unscripted series brought in MMA fighters, the strongest car dealer, Olympic athletes, and an 18-year-old. Physical 100 surprised fans by including Kim Byeong-jin, a national Taekwondo athlete.

‘Physical 100’ contestant Kim Byeong-jin | via Netflix

The contestants of ‘Physical 100’ joked Kim Byeong-jin should be in class

Netflix’s unscripted Korean series is muscles galore as some of the best athletes were left in shock and awe at each other’s physiques. For example, Physical 100’s Jo Jin-hyeong entered with a dominating aura over his broad frame, as one of his arms is the size of a competitor’s face. Even Olympic athletes were starstruck when seeing MMA fighter and celebrity Choo Sung-hoon enter Physical 100.

As fans were impressed by the array of talent in one room, gasps were heard as Physical 100 introduced Kim Byeong-jin. While the others were clad in their official Olympic uniforms and fitness attire, Kim entered as a surprise, wearing his high school uniform.

Wrestler Jang Eun-sil commented, “Shouldn’t he be in school?” Kim answered that he is 18 years old and a Taekwondo athlete for the national team. He is a free ‘poomsae’ competitor. Taekwondo is a form of martial art that originated in Korea. Poomsae are a set of forms to help teach Taekwondo and is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions.

Kim hoped to show how fearsome Taekwondo teen athletes can be among other athletes. But as the contestants of Physical 100 began to get eliminated, did Kim make it through?

Kim Byeong-jin tried his best in the competition series

It may be hard to keep track of all the contestants in the series. Physical 100 puts the spotlight o certain moments and challenges. Weeding out Kim among the contestants is a bit tricky. But he was one of the contestants with the shortest time during the pre-elimination challenge. Is Kim still in the game?

Sadly, the Taekwondo teen athlete was eliminated during the official wrestling elimination match. Kim went up against Physical 100 dancer Miracle in the dirt and wrestling pit terrain. Their match was only shown for a few minutes and comically showed Kim returning Miracle’s heart sign.

Due to Miracle’s more extensive and muscular physique, he easily outmatched Kim in the fight. While fans did not get to see it, it is assumed that the kind Kim had to smash the plaster bust of his torso to smithereens.

Who was Kim’s competitor, Miracle, on ‘Physical 100’?

While Physical 100 is a Koren series with Korean contestants, a few are foreigners. Kim’s competitor was bodybuilder, actor, and dancer Miracle. While not liking water, he joined the series for fun and to test himself. He made it past the first elimination challenge and shows promise for the rest of the series.

Miracle has an impressive bodybuilding career like his fellow contestants, having competed in IFBB Elite Pro and Natural Olympia. He also won the Champion Trainer Award from INBA Global Korea. He is popular in his career as a dancer with his Instagram, @itz_mkay, having over 47K followers. His posts reveal his impressive muscle definition as a bodybuilder and his dedication in the gym.

He admits in an Instagram post that many people forget he is also a professional dancer. Miracle studied at the National Open University and has worked as a dance and fitness coach at Krump Studio since 2012.