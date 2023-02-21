‘Physical 100’: Where Are the Top 5 Season 1 Finalists Now?

The competition’s last episode showed the final five fighting for the top spot on Netflix’s Physical 100. But where are the fierce athletes now? Here is everything you need to know about season 1’s five finalist that outlasted the standouts like Choo Sung-hoon.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episode 9.]

5. Kim Min-cheol

The first challenge of the final quest focused on strength. Kim Min-cheol struggled to reach his key in the tug-of-war game. But managed to get it to unlock his lock a second after Woo Jin-yong.

“I’m so sad to go,” the rescuer said. “You four, don’t get hurt, and do your best.” He broke his bust and then left the arena.

Kim is continuing to compete in ice climbing. He posted a video of one of his races on Feb. 18 on Instagram. The climber competed in UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup this year, and his highest rank was sixth in speed men.

4. Jo Jin-hyeong

Jo Jin-hyeong, Jang Eun-sil, Seo Ha-yan, and Miho | ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The second challenge in quest 5 had the four finalists split into two teams. Jo Jin-hyeong partnerned with Woo since Jung Hae-min picked Park Jin-yong. All of the teams had to flip tiles for five minutes. The losing team then faced off with their teammate.

Jo and Woo lost, and the strongman was losing energy. They faced off in the same game for three minutes, and Jo lost.

“I wanted to flip more, but toward the end, my body just wouldn’t respond,” he explained. “So I dropped a board or two. Or grabbed one but couldn’t flip it. That’s how bad it was. I was losing it mentally toward the end.”

Jo has kept busy working out in the gym and hanging out with Physical 100 cast members, according to his Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel showing his strength by breaking apart cars and more. But his last uploaded video was a year ago.

3. Park Jin-yong

The third challenge was for the final three to run back and forth and ring a bell. The first one to drop out is eliminated. All three stayed strong, but their run time kept getting shorter.

“As the intervals got shorter, I ran out of breath,” Park said. “I thought I was gonna die. My legs were tired, and it was the first time as an athlete that they almost gave out.” He stopped after 85 reps.

The national team luge player has made reaction videos to Physical 100 on YouTube. He also vlogs about his day and training.

2. Jung Hae-min

Jung Hae-min, Yun Sung-bin, Ma Sun-ho, and Choo Sung-hoon | Netflix

The final challenge was for Jung and Woo to pull an infinite rope. Whoever finishes first wins. At first, Jung seemed to have the advantage.

“I was so out of breath, and my legs hurt so much,” he said. “But in my head was the desperate thought that I wanted to win.” Woo took the lead and finished first.

The cyclist recently traveled to Italy, Switzerland, and Spain. He also ended 2022 strong by winning another race and getting a 50,000,000 won prize.

1. Woo Jin-yong

Jeong Han-saem, Cho Jung-myung, Cha Hyun-seung, and Woo Jin-yong on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Woo struggled to pull the rope in the final challenge but found different ways to keep going. One of them was closing his eyes and going into a trance as he pulled. Woo sped up when he heard the other cast members cheering them on.

“What I can say I have more than others is tenacity, I have grit,” he said. “Even if my arms won’t move. Let’s go. Even if I have no energy, let’s just grab and pull.”

The winner is staying fit by lifting weights in the gym. He recently posted a picture of him hanging out with other Physical 100 competitors at an indoor climbing gym on Instagram.