‘Physical 100’: Why Fans Think Yun Sung-bin Loses This Season

Who will win the money and title of having the “perfect body” on Netflix’s Physical 100? Fans are giving their theories, and here is one reason why they think frontrunner Yun Sung-bin loses.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 7-8.]

Yun Sung-bin is one to watch on ‘Physical 100’

It’s tough to stand out when the cast starts with 100 people. But that wasn’t a problem for Yun.

The national team skeleton racer was recognized by other competitors. Some of them admitted in the first episode that they were most afraid of him. Even Agent H said, “He’s at that level you can’t catch up to, even with great effort.

The Olympic gold medalist was the last person to enter the room to meet the cast. He has since lived up to his name and made it to quest 4.

‘Physical 100’ fans think Yun Sung-bin doesn’t have a winner’s edit

Fans are so close to finding out the season’s winner, and they are making their predictions. One Reddit thread asked who do you think is winning?

“Winner: Yun Sung-bin – It’s hard for me to think anyone else at this point. Anyone that has more screentime than him are eliminated I think. (Other than … the runnerup),” the original poster theorized.

“Runner-Up: Jo Jin-Hyeong,” the writer continued. “Personally I want him to win. But I don’t think he will because any cardio/hanging events he wouldn’t do well. They literally gave him a final boss entrance ffs. Could have been Kyung Jin or that arm-wrestling guy.”

“Most likely Min Cheol, he has crazy endurance and I heard some rumors that the last challenge might involve some climbing (If that’s the case, he’ll absolutely crush it),” someone replied. “Also all his ig posts about show make it seem like he won lol. Runner up will likely be Sung bin, however I’m doubtful he’ll win against the cyclist in the boulder rolling. If he does, he has the highest chance of winning.”

“Min Cheol’s story arc has shaped up well, especially when you compare it side by side with Sung Bin’s,” another commenter added. “Sung Bin entered as contestant 100 and everyone knew him and gushed about him. Min Cheol was #1 in the pre-quest and no one knew about him or cared really, and he has pretty much been an underdog the entire time until last episode. He wasn’t even selected by Sung Bin during the first team challenge.”

“Exactly, it’s like the editing is hinting that he’s the winner, and all his Ig posts when he was got excited that a lot people are watching the show, he definitely won. If not, I’ll be shocked lol” a viewer replied to the previous commenter.

Who will Kim Min-cheol face in quest 5?

Jung Hae-min, Yun Sung-bin, Ma Sun-ho, and Choo Sung-hoon

Kim was the unexpected winner of the pre-mission and ranked number one. The mountain rescue team member is experienced with heights and has a good grip. So he lasted the longest holding onto the metal bars.

Kim won his game in quest 4 of climbing the rope. So it’s certain he’ll be in the finale with car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong, national team luger Park Jin-yong, and actor Jeong Han-saem. It’s unclear which ability the final quest will test for to determine the season’s winner.