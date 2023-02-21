‘Physical 100’: Yun ‘Iron Man’ Sung-bin Met Robert Downey Jr. Before the Show

The first episode showed Yun Sung-bin getting a warm welcome from other competitors. But some Physical 100 fans might not know how he got his Iron Man nickname and even met Robert Downey Jr. before the Netflix show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episode 9.]

Why Yun Sung-bin has the nickname, Iron Man

Yun Sungbin on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Yun was the last person to enter the competition in the first episode. Other contestants recognized him and were intimidated by him.

“He’s at that level you can’t catch up to, even with great effort,” Agent H said. The national team skeleton racer won gold in 2018.

Episode 5 showed the cast hanging out between quests. Ma Sun-ho had everyone prove how high they could jump over mats. Kim Kang-min and Ma referred to Yun as “Iron Man.” Yun was able to jump the highest at 134 cm.

He got the nickname from racing in a suit that looked like the Marvel superhero. “I’m a big fan of Iron Man,” Yun said on KSB World TV. “I’m not the only slider who expresses his uniqueness with his helmet.” The Olympian had his helmet customized.

Yun met Roberty Downey Jr.

The medalist met the actor who plays his favorite superhero in Indonesia while he promoted Avengers: Infinity War. “I remember somebody said, you know, that this guy is a really big deal in Korea and won his skeleton and was wearing an Iron Man helmet,” Downey Jr. said. “I said, ‘No, he wasn’t.’ And it’s true.”

Yun explained why Tony Stark is close to his heart. “He was not born as a hero when he became [a] hero himself,” he said.

“Spider-man is bit by something,” the actor agreed. “Batman is an odd guy, and he’s already made everything in his life, and it’s a secret. And I think the reason a lot of people related to this character is because Jon Favreau, the director, he said, ‘This is something that could happen.”

Downey Jr. jokingly asked what Yun would do next and said that he needed a new dream. He was 23 years old at the time of the interview. The actor said he’s excited to see what’s next for him.

Where did Yun Sung-bin place on ‘Physical 100’?

Yun managed to blow through most of the competition, but the top 20 proved to be one of the hardest quests. He chose to compete in The Punishment of Sisyphus against Choo Sung-hoon, Ma Sun-ho, and Jung Hae-min.

Ma was the first to stop because he had sprained his ankle. Choo was second because of exhaustion. Jung and Yun continued a few more rounds until Yun collapsed and stopped.

“It was so hard, really freaking hard,” Yun said. “‘This is the end for me,’ that’s what I thought.”

“I was eliminated because I was weaker,” he said before breaking his torso. “I’m so weak! And I’m so thankful. I got to have fun without getting a big injury.”