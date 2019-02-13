All the Ways Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Makes Her Money

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond built a growing empire in her small hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The Food Network Star has enjoyed overwhelming success that led to incredible wealth. Here are all the ways Drummond makes her money.

Walmart collection and food line

Ree Drummond speaks onstage at Hearst Magazines’ Unbound Access MagFront at Hearst Tower on October 17, 2017 in New York City. | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst

Drummond has a home collection and food line at Walmart. Her home collection includes cookware, bedding, furniture, home décor, and more. If you love floral designs, you’re in luck. A lot of Drummond’s dishware is full of bright florals unique patterns. Walmart also announced a collaboration with Drummond on a prepared foods line. Everything $7 or less and is divided into three categories (bowls, comfort food staples, and sides).

Ree Drummond Barbie doll

Drummond’s success became even more evident after Mattel chose to model a Barbie doll after her. The Ree Drummond Barbie doll, which is packaged as the Barbie Pioneer Woman Kitchen Playset, is dressed in blue jeans, a floral shirt, and brown cowboy boots. However, Drummond says the doll had a different look when she saw the first version, so she sent it back. It was originally wearing a T-Shirt and sneakers, reports Delish. You can own your very own Pioneer Woman doll for $44.88 at Walmart.

Blog

Ree Drummond attends The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar in New York City. | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

The Pioneer Woman started her blog in 2006. Her original intention was to connect with others and write as a way to enjoy some “me time,” but the blog became so successful that it developed into much more.After she started posting recipes and stories about farm life, interest in the site grew.Fans flocked to the site, and by 2010, Drummond was earning $1 million from her blog, reports The New Yorker.

Hotel

The Food Network star opened the Boarding House, an eight-room hotel, in 2018. Each of the eight rooms has a different theme. Drummond said her husband, Ladd Drummond (affectionately referred to as The Marlboro Man), was the main person behind the hotel project.

Ree Drummond’s Restaurants

Drummond knows it can be hard for visitors to find a good place to eat, so she went ahead and solved that problem by opening a few restaurants. If you’ve always wanted to try Drummond’s cooking, now you can. The Pioneer Woman has restaurants in her hometown of in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She has a bakery, deli and retail store called The Mercantile (it’s just down the street from her hotel), and a pizzeria named P-Town. She also has plans to open a steakhouse.

Books and magazine

Drummond is an avid writer. She released several books throughout the years. Her first book, titled The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl, was released in 2010. After that, she wrote The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels – A Love Story. Drummond later branched out and began writing children’s books. Her first book, titled Charlie the Ranch Dog, was released in 2011. The Pioneer Woman Magazine was released in 2017.

Ree Drummond’s net worth

Ree Drummond has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

