‘Plane’ Star Gerard Butler Asked These Newlyweds to Name All Their Kids After Him

Gerard Butler is a Scottish actor who enjoys a devoted fan following. A veteran of many hit action movies, Butler entered the acting game relatively late in life, after a brief stint at law school. Butler has lived a very colorful life, well before he became an action star. Most notably, Butler actually saved someone’s life back in 1997.

Butler and the individual he saved have remained in touch over the years, and recently, the star opened up about how he recorded a special wedding message where he asked the young man to name his future children after him.

Gerard Butler saved a young boy from drowning in 1997

It all started in 1997, when Butler was enjoying a low-key picnic with his mother next to Scotland’s River Tay. As reported by The Herald, Butler, who was 26 at the time, heard someone yell that his friend was in trouble. Butler, acting quickly, ran to the water’s edge to see that a young boy was apparently trapped in the water and fighting for his life.

Butler jumped in the water, swimming after the boy and bringing him to dry land and safety. The boy, 14-year-old Daniel Smith, was evaluated and determined to be just fine, but authorities noted that Butler’s quick actions definitely saved Smith’s life. As Butler himself humbly said at the time, “I wouldn’t call myself a hero. I just acted instinctively. When I brought him out he was lifeless. I’m just glad he’s all right now.”

Gerard Butler recently made a heartfelt wedding speech

In the years that followed, Butler went on to become a big star, enjoying his big breakout role in the action epic 300. He remains a Hollywood mainstay to this day, with dozens of popular movies to his credit. Through it all, however, he’s stayed in touch with Smith, the boy whom he saved so many years ago. Eventually, Smith grew to manhood, and recently, he got married. As Butler detailed in a recent interview with Seth Meyers, he had the opportunity to record a special message for Smith and his beloved for them to play at their wedding.

“This is why I ended up producing movies,” Butler explained. “Because I’m such a perfectionist that I didn’t just…I think I spent a whole day putting this together ’cause I thought, I got to do a good job here, they’re going to show it for their wedding.” Butler joked that he recorded four separate videos initially, a process that took him around six hours. Butler shared the video with Meyers and his studio audience. The sweet video started off with Butler congratulating the new couple, before the actor segued into a funny moment where he said “I’m asking for nothing from you guys except maybe to name your firstborn Gerry…boy or girl. Or you know, all your kids Gerry.”

The actor’s new film ‘Plane’ is receiving good reviews

It’s unclear whether the couple keeps up with Butler’s film career — but if they do, they’ll definitely want to catch his latest action movie, Plane. As a pilot who makes an emergency crash landing into dangerous territory, Butler is in fine form, and the movie itself is earning rave reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, Plane has 76% on the Tomatometer and a 94% audience score. “A first-rate action thriller,” one critic wrote, while another raved “The gloriously named ‘Plane’ is yet another action movie that showcases the actor’s talents, and proof that they just don’t make ’em like this anymore.”