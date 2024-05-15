Only two season 15 cast members will be back for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 16.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is shaking things up! Bravo has revealed the full cast for the show’s upcoming 16th season, and only two season 15 cast members will return. Meanwhile, one former star is making a triumphant comeback, and several new ladies are joining the show.

Porsha Williams returns for ‘RHOA’ Season 16

Porsha Williams on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Longtime RHOA star Porsha Williams has returned to the Bravo fold after a two-season absence. She appeared on the show in seasons 5 through 13.

Williams confirmed that she’d be part of the RHOA Season 16 cast in February. She’s also struck an overall scripted talent deal with Bravo’s parent company NBCUniversal Entertainment.

​​“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said at the time. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!”

Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora also part of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 cast

Joining Williams next season are Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Moore and Sidora are the only two Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 cast members who will be back next season.

Newbie cast members for season 16 include Shamea Morton Mwangi, who’s been promoted from friend to full-fledged housewife, along with Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Former housewife Cynthia Bailey, who appeared in RHOA Seasons 3-13, is back as a friend of the cast.

Production on the new season of RHOA kicks off this month. The show will premiere in 2025.

Which ‘RHOA’ cast members won’t be back?

Kandi Burruss | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

So, who’s out at RHOA due to the cast shakeup? Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross have all exited the show.

Buruss had no regrets about leaving Bravo behind, she told Variety at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” she said. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long … during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Hampton told People that she was ready for fresh challenges after two seasons as a housewife and many appearances as a friend of the cast.

​​”My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Hampton said in February. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Past seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are streaming on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.