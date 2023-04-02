‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Brayden and Tariq’s Friendship Is Starting to Fracture

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is underway. Like always, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) and Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) have been pushed even further into the drug game than they ever expected. Unfortunately, their friendship is beginning to fracture as a result.

Here are the signs that things are about to go awry.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Gianni Paolo as Braydon Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’| Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Brayden and Tariq aren’t being honest with each other

Tariq has a history of keeping things from Brayden. However, after Brayden showcased his loyalty to Tariq following his murder trial, when he took the blame for selling drugs on their college campus, the best friends came to an understanding.

Unfortunately, Tariq doesn’t know that Brayden and Effie (Alix Lapri) conspired to kill Tariq’s ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd), even though Tariq tasked Brayden with helping her to get to safety. When that secret comes to light, everything will go up in flames.

Brayden and Tariq’s friendship is beginning to fracture

Along with Brayden and Effie keeping secrets from Tariq, the friends do not agree on how to proceed with Noma’s (Caroline Chikezie) drugs. In the trailer for episode 302, “Need vs. Greed.” Brayden can be seen pressing Tariq to consider selling on Wall Street through his internship at his family’s company Weston Holdings.

“Guys, I think we’re overlooking a sick market. The traders at Western Holdings would eat this s*** up… Raiq?” he says. Tariq is not hearing it. “F*** out of here. Are you dumb? N****, you just told the whole f***ing world you sell drugs. You are hotter than Stansfield right now. Now, we are not selling s*** anywhere near the name has anything to do with it,” he replies

Somehow, fans don’t see this conflict being resolved between the friends. In fact, along with the secret around Lauren, this difference of opinion will likely cause an even bigger fracture in their friendship.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will be a turning point for Brayden

Brayden seems determined to convince Tariq to begin selling drugs on Wall Street. While the product and the customers are there, it feels too risky. Thus far, Brayden has been able to skirt around some of the drug’s darker, more volatile components.

However, season 3 is slated to be a turning point for the character. The official season 3 description for the character reads,

Following his expulsion from Stansfield, Brayden Weston is forced to work, under the tutelage of his uncle, Lucas Weston, President of the family’s hedge fund, Weston Holdings. The boys are back in business when Brayden brings Tariq into Weston, and they quickly intertwine their corporate lives with the drug game. But things are different this time around: Brayden, finally pressured to get his own hands dirty for the sake of the business, finds out the hard way that drug dealing isn’t all fun and games after all.

Brayden will need all the gumption that he can muster if Tariq finds out about Lauren.