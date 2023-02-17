‘Power Book II: Ghost’: All The Clues Zeke Was Monet’s Son

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will launch on March 17. While the series centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the Tejada family is also a major part of this narrative. Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and her husband Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) run the drug organization that Tariq works for. The couple has three children, Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), Cane (Woody McClain), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) who are all interconnected in the organization and with Tariq.

In season 2, fans learned that Monet’s nephew, Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), was actually her son. Several clues suggested this before the big secret was revealed.

Daniel Bellomy as Zeke Cross in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Monet has lost all control

During the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale, Monet got a devastating phone call that revealed Zeke had been killed. From now on, nothing will be the same. Since Lorenzo’s return home, Monet has lost total control of her children. Moreover, her life-long secret about Zeke put them further at odds.

“The plan’s gone. Her son’s gone,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp told TVLine. “And if you were watching all along, she preferred him, did she not? She preferred him to her other kids. So now the chickens will come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, in terms of what she was hoping for her future, all of that.”

Mecca pulled up with receipts and Zeke still wasn’t having it. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/34Vy7kGYdA — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 16, 2022

Clues that Zeke from ‘Power’ was Monet’s son

There have been clues all along that Zeke was Monet’s biological son. Though he was introduced as her nephew in the Ghost pilot, he told Tariq that he viewed Cane, Diana, and Dru as his siblings. More than that, when he encountered Brayden (Gianni Paolo) in a bodega in season 1, he told Brayden that he was never carded.

Brayden responded by saying, “Because you look old as f****.” In the second season of Ghost, fans learned the truth about Monet being Zeke’s biological mother. “Zeke is their son he was born in 1998, and Cane was born in 1999,” a fan explained via Express. “Meaning she had Zeke before meeting Lorenzo also remember her telling Mecca, ‘this ain’t my mom house can’t be knocking over trash cans.’”

Fans who have been watching closely would have realized that Monet never got the chance to raise Zeke. Instead, he was handed over to her older sister Lena who raised him as her own.

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Zeke’s death will be a huge turning point for Monet

Since Zeke was the child she could not claim publically, Monet treated him with the most tenderness and care. Moreover, his presumptive NBA career would be Monet’s ticket out of the drug game and away from Lorenzo. Zeke’s death will be a huge turning point for Monet.

“So she chose what was best for her family,” Kemp said during an Instagram Live. She chose it a little late, and therefore suffered some huge consequences, which we’ll see play out in season 3.”

Additionally, Monet will learn that Lorenzo killed Zeke in season 3.

“She’s going to be a very different person next year,” Kemp told TVLine. “Next season, the version of her that was trying to hold onto control in her world, that’s gone now. That’s over. And plus, her husband is guilty of the crime! There is that. She’s going to find out in a big way and that’s going to be… well, I’ll leave that for Season 3.”