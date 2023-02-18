‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Effie and Cane’s Relationship Will Likely Change in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost follows the journey of Tariq St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). However, there is so much more to his story than his life as a college student and drug dealer. The series also showcases the people surrounding Tariq. His best friends, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), are central characters in this story.

Effie and Brayden are hiding a dark secret from Tariq. When season 3 debuts, it’s also likely that Effie will form a bond with Tariq’s arch-nemesis Cane Tejada (Woody McClain).

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 release date

Fans have been thrilled to learn that a new season of Power Book II: Ghost is just a few weeks away. After months of silence, Starz finally announced that a new season would debut on March 17. “This season is filled with new twists and turns as Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to level up or get taken down,” an official synopsis reads. “Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.”

More than that, Tariq will learn that Effie and Brayden, the two people he trusts most in the world besides his mother, are hiding a terrible secret from him. While Tariq and Brayden’s relationship will likely be able to recover, divisions with Effie may drive her directly into an alliance with Cane. Fans should brace themselves for the duo to band together in the upcoming season.

Cane and Effie’s relationship will change in season 3

Cane has been a major player in Ghost since season 1. However, he’s really going to come into his own in season 3. After all, by shadowing Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), he learned about himself and his role in his family’s drug organization.

Cane has turned to Effie to make sure that Lauren (Paige Hurd) won’t be a problem for them. Now in season 3, it’s likely that their relationship will shift and change.

Effie on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’s backstory

In addition to watching Efflie’s loyalty shift from Tariq to Cane, especially once Tariq discovers the truth about her involvement with Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death, it will undoubtedly be intriguing to watch. More than that, fans are slated to learn more about Effie’s past and why she’s become the woman she has.

Fans know that Effie is not close to her parents. Her brother was murdered, and she always looks out for herself. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained some of Effie’s motivations. She said during a 2022 Instagram Live,