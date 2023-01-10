‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Effie Will Try to Hide the Truth About Lauren From Tariq

Power Book II: Ghost will finally launch its third season on March 17. The upcoming season will find Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) trying to leave the drug game behind for good. However, he and his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri), will discover that leaving is much harder than getting in. More than that, Brayden and Effie are hiding a dark truth from Tariq.

Fans believe that Effie will hide the truth about Lauren (Paige Hurd) from Tariq for as long as possible.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Effie has never been completely honest on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Though fans met Effie back in Power Season 5, there is show much about who she is that has been shrouded in secrecy. In fact, she’s never been truly honest with anyone about her past. Thankfully, fans are slated to learn more about who the Yale student really is in Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

“Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

You better let him know Effie!?? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/uqM3VFMS88 — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 30, 2022

Effie will try to hide the truth about Lauren from Tariq

Fans know that Effie has hidden much of her past from Tariq. Therefore, she will likely try and hide the truth about what she did to Lauren. In Season 2, Tariq asked Brayden to get Lauren out of town so that she wouldn’t have to testify against him during his trial for double homicide.

Lauren had gotten too close to Tariq and had even been feeding information about him to detectives. In the drug game, snitches must be dealt with, so Brayden handed Lauren off to Effie, who subsequently killed her, making it appear to be a car accident.

Typically Effie is fairly ruthless, but because she’s in love with Tariq, she will try and hide the truth from him. However, the truth can’t be buried for long. The official Starz description for Season 3 reads in part, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ fans believe that Tariq will kill Effie in Season 3

When Tariq does learn the truth about Lauren, fans are convinced that he will kill Effie. After all, she is one of the only people he trusts, which means this betrayal will cut deeper than most. Power fans have watched how Tariq navigates adversity and his actions after he’s wronged.

In the past, he’s only killed when he’s backed into a corner or feels he doesn’t have a choice. In the teaser trailer for Season 3, Tariq can be seen standing in his dorm room. He is holding a bloody knife and is standing there with a remorseful look on his face.

While some fans believe that he will kill Effie, others speculate that this would be a mistake because Lauren is still alive.