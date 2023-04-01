‘Power Book II: Ghost’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 3?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 has begun airing on Starz, and Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has found himself closer to his father’s legacy than ever before. Though he wants nothing more than to get out of the drug game, he’s only being pulled in deeper. The new season has already kicked off with a bang, but how many episodes are in season 3?

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Brayden and Effie are hiding a dark secret from Tariq in ‘Ghost’ Season 3

Out of everyone around him, especially since he’s in the drug game, Tariq thought he could trust his best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), and his business partner/lover, Effie Morales (Alix Lapri). However, the pair have betrayed him in the worst way. Tasked with getting Tariq’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) out of town, Effie interrupted Brayden and tried to kill Lauren. Now, all three presume that Lauren is dead. However, Tariq has no clue his friends were involved in her death.

“For Brayden and Effie, obviously it’s kind of weird and kind of a little bit awkward because they’re holding something from Tariq,” Rainey told TV Line. “So he’s just thinking everything is fine and dandy. And these two, they’re over here trying to figure out how they’re going to, you know, escape the whole situation without the truth coming out. They’re trying to figure out how they can get the truth out without Tariq losing his mind.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 all episodes

Like the second season, the third season of Ghost will have a total of 10 episodes. The episodes will launch on the Starz app at 12:00 am EST/PST on Fridays. They will also air on Starz at 8 pm EST/PST.

Fans should brace themselves for a season, unlike anything they’ve seen previously. “We’re getting these scripts, and I’m like, OK season 1 was great. Season 2 was like holy f***. You saw it on Twitter, how insane everyone went,” Paolo explained on This Is 50. “I’m getting these scripts for episodes one, two, and three and I’m like, the bar is just being set higher and higher,” he added. “I’m reading it [thinking], people are gonna go nuts for this. It’s even way better than season 2, and I’m like, this is crazy. So I’m excited for everyone to see this.”

Tariq will be a different person by the end of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

As fans of the Power Universe know all too well, secrets never stay buried for long. It’s only a manner of time before Tariq discovers that Brayden and Effie had something to do with Lauren’s demise. It will be even more confusing when he learns that Lauren is still alive.

For Tariq, this ultimate betrayal will shift who he is in the future. By the end of season 3, he is slated to be a very different person. “You know what’s crazy, Tariq is used to people lying to him, used to betrayal and everything, but I feel like this is one thing that could drive him to the ground,” Rainey told Digital Spy. “Obviously, he put his trust in these two people, Effie and Brayden. And he’s not gonna expect them to be the ones that did it. But obviously, you know, that’s gonna hurt him 100%. Especially now because, in the beginning of season three, he’s kind of becoming a different person as far as putting trust into people.”

After this season, fans can expect Ghost to get even darker and grittier.