‘Power Book II: Ghost’: KeKe Travis Isn’t All She Appears to Be

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is underway, and fans have already been introduced to a new character. Keke Travis (Moriah Brown) as a VP at Weston Holdings, the company helmed by Brayden Weston’s (Gianni Paolo) family. Though KeKe appears to be poised and collected, she isn’t all that she appears to be.

Here’s why she could turn Brayden’s world upside.

Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Brayden’s girlfriend in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Brayden has had some rocky romantic relationships in the past. He’s always found women that have only wanted to get close to him to get to Tariq or to learn about the business. Paolo wants to see Brayden enter a real relationship in season 3.

Paolo said on an Instagram Live with Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp. “I would like to get it on or a romance; those are always fun, that kind of stuff. I want him to see when he’s actually in love and when he’s actually with someone.”

Keke Travis isn’t all she appears to be

Though Keke Travis works for Weston Holdings, Brayden’s family company, Brayden was immediately enticed by her. However, he will so learn that his stunning new fling is holding some secrets of her own. The official character description for KeKe reads,

Keke doesn't come from privilege but is succeeding in the world of the business elite. Brayden Weston is quickly taken by her, and the two enter a sexual relationship. Already holding her own secrets, she grows apprehensive about what Brayden's hiding. Always looking out for herself, Keke plays on Brayden's attraction to gain intel on what he and Tariq are up to — and to keep him from finding out the secrets she's keeping.

Brayden will get grittier and darker in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Following his involvement with Lauren Baldwin’s (Paige Hurd) supposed demise, and now that he’s moving weight on Wall Street, Brayden will have to take a darker turn. For the last several years, he’s been on the outskirts of the dark side of the drug game, but getting in deeper will force him to make more volatile moves.

“Just wait for it,” Paolo said in an interview with This Is 50. “Brayden is just getting darker and darker and deeper into the game. I think season 3 is Brayden’s coming-out party for who he really is. You’re gonna see. I’m telling you.” He added,