‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Feels He Might Be Typecast After the Show Is Over

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to debut soon. The Starz drama centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). Following his father’s death, Tariq attempts to manage his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer.

Rainey has been portraying Tariq for nearly half of his life. Now he’s considering what his career will look like once the show is over.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will premiere on March 17

After months of speculation, fans are thrilled that the third season of Ghost will debut on March 17. “This season is filled with new twists and turns as Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to level up or get taken down,” an official synopsis reads. “Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.”

Not only is this season a turning point for Tariq, but it’s also a turning point for Rainey.

Michael Rainey Jr. feels he may be typecast

Rainey has been portraying Tariq St. Patrick since he was 12-years-old. Now at 22, many fans don’t see him in any other role. Though Tariq has certainly evolved in the decade Rainey has been portraying him, being typecast is something that Rainey considers.

“It’s definitely a thought in my head a lot,” he told Cassius Life. “With the time that I’ve taken to devote myself to this character, a lot of people, the audience, they haven’t seen me on the screen in a different space in a while, so that’s definitely a thought in my head. But as I said, you just got to keep working and obviously just knowing yourself and being confident in your work and knowing your talent and knowing what you can do with your talent.”

Up next, the actor is ready to do something different.

Michael Rainey Jr. movies

Before and during Power, Rainey appeared in movies like The Butler, Luv, and Barbershop: The Next Cut. Rainey says he prepared to work on more films when the fourth season of Ghost finishes filming later this year.

“Once I’m done with season four, I’ll definitely probably use that break and definitely step into some different roles to give the audience an opportunity to see me on the screen in a different space, rather than just as Tariq,” he told Cassius Life.

This time, Rainey wants to showcase that he can hold his own outside the drama genre. “But as far as TV shows and movies go, I’m with it all. I’m ready for comedy,” he explained. “I’m ready for action. I’m ready to step into any type of shoes. I’m ready. So whatever clothes I feel like wearing, if it feels right for me within the next year, I’m going to put in some work on it.”