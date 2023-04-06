‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Episode 4 Overview

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is moving at a rip-roaring pace. Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is working with his best friends, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), to keep their heads above water, moving drugs all across the East Coast.

However, secrets and lies are on the verge of bubbling to the surface. Here’s what is known about episode 304.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick and Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Tariq learns he can’t trust anyone

So far, Tariq has been relying on his friendships with Brayden and Effie to keep him moving forward. However, he doesn’t know that the pair are hiding a secret from him about their involvement in his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin’s (Paige Hurd) death. Brayden also sabotaged Tariq’s internship with Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), to force him to work on Wall Street.

When the truth comes out, Tariq will learn that he can’t trust anyone.

“You know what’s crazy, Tariq is used to people lying to him, used to betrayal and everything, but I feel like this is one thing that could drive him to the ground,” Rainey told Digital Spy. “Obviously, he put his trust in these two people, Effie and Brayden. And he’s not gonna expect them to be the ones that did it. But obviously, you know, that’s gonna hurt him 100%. Especially now because, in the beginning of season three, he’s kind of becoming a different person as far as putting trust into people.”

‘Ghost’ Season 3 Episode 4 overview

Things are happening quickly in this season of Ghost. Noma (Caroline Chikezie) has forced Tariq, Effie, and Braydent o reteam with the Tejadas. They are moving products through Wall Street, using coffee and Bitcoin, and through the universities on the East Coast. However, the stakes are only getting higher with law enforcement, secrets, and lies.

Ghost Season 3, episode 4 is titled “The Land of Opportunity,” and it will debut Friday, April 7, on Starz. The official description for the episode reads,

The Tejadas and Davis discuss how they’re going to handle Whitman. Dru sets up a risky deal with the help of a family friend. The R.I.C.O. team gets a lead, and Diana is encouraged to break ties with her family.

It looks like things are going to get spicy quite quickly this season.

A new episode of #PowerGhost is out now on the @STARZ app? Say less. pic.twitter.com/jOF8o9Oz4U — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 31, 2023

Brayden’s fate has been sealed in ‘Ghost’

So far, Brayden has kept his hands from getting dirty. He’s handled money and product without hurting or killing anyone. However, after Tariq takes over for him, Cane says that Brayden owes him a body, and fans know that when Cane says something, he means it.

As a result, Brayden’s fate has been sealed on Ghost. Once he murders someone, he will never be able to return to the person he once was. The character is going to be pushed to the edge. Starz has released the character’s official description for season 3. It reads,