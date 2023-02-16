‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Explosive Season 3 Trailer Shows What Really Happened To Lauren

The premiere of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is right around the corner. The drama series follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) as he tries to balance his life as a college student and a ruthless drug dealer. He has been working with the Tejada crime family for the past two years. Now Tariq and his best friend, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo), are ready to level up.

Starz just released the official season 3 trailer for Power Book II: Ghost, and it shows what actually happened to Tariq’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd).

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 release date

The third season of Ghost will debut on March 17, the same day as the BMF Season 2 finale. Starz’s official synopsis for the season reads,

The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 trailer shows what happened to Lauren

Starz just dropped an explosive trailer for the third season of Ghost, and it has some shocking moments. Tariq and Brayden have taken their business to Wall Street, which offers them the image of respectability. Moreover, it appears that the Tejada family is in turmoil. Monet (Mary J. Blige) has seemingly resumed her status as head of the family which may hint at Lorenzo’s (Berto Colon) death. Also, it appears that Tariq and the Tejadas have found themselves in bed with a ruthless British-born connect,

Moreover, Effie (Alix Lapri) and Brayden aren still grappling with their choices around Lauren’s death. While Brayden seems desperate to come clean to Tariq, Effie seems intent on hiding the truth.

The revelation about what really happened with Lauren is most interesting. In the trailer, Effie can be seen pushing a vehicle off the side of a cliff.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’s new season will mark the beginning of a shift

While season 3 is just about to premiere, the fourth season of Ghost is already in production. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp hopes that the show will extend even further than that. This season marks the beginning of a pivotal shift for Tariq and the people surrounding him.

“I think I have, in my mind I have five or six seasons,” Kemp told Deadline. “The big shift that would happen in season 5, the big shift that I’m planning for season 5, would take the show in a direction where frankly, it could go on forever. The show could go for 10 seasons or more, considering that shift, and it’s a big shift. But if that yeah, we could go forward for sure and do some fun stuff. But that depends on whether we make it there.”