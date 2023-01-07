‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Could Kill Effie in Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost fans were ecstatic when Starz finally announced that the series would debut its third season on March 17. The forthcoming season will showcase Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) trying to leave the drug game behind for good. However, he and his best friends, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Effie (Alix Lapri) will likely be sucked in further. As much as Tariq loves and trusts his friends, their relationships are on shaky ground.

In fact, Tariq could kill Effie for her betrayal in Season 3.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Effie is one of the only people Tariq trusts in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

With his mother hidden away in the witness protection program and a strained relationship with his uncle Tommy (Joseph Sikora), who is now living in Chicago, there are very few people that Tariq can depend on and rely upon. Though he has a tight bond with his best friend and business partner, Brayden, the closest person to Tariq is Effie.

In fact, Effie killed Tariq’s ex-girlfriend Lauren (Paige Hurd) because it was her way of looking out for Tariq. Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained Effie’s thinking in a 2022 Instagram Live,

The intention with the Effie storyline is that Effie is making a double move and she’s conflicted. What was her motivation to go to Cane (Woody McClain) about Lauren. In terms of her character development, she is conflicted. She does not want to play herself and be “that girl” she wants to do what she wants. What is best for the whole team is that Lauren goes down. [Lauren] is a snitch. She got Cane and Brayden on the wire. Tariq doesn’t want that. Effie’s point of view is clear. Tariq has real feelings for Lauren. But [Effie] is feeling that jealously. It’s the right thing to do but perhaps the wrong reason. Effie is in a complicated frame trying to do what’s best. She does not believe that Lauren has Tariq’s best interest. Lauren was doing what was best for Lauren.

Tariq could kill Effie in Season 3

So far, Effie and Brayden are hiding the truth about what happened to Lauren from Tariq. Since they are the only two people he trusts, the revelation will almost certainly enrage him once the truth comes to life. The official Starz description for Season 3 reads in part, “Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…”

Fans know how Tariq moves and acts. He only kills when he’s backed into a corner and feels like there is no way out, which could be the case when he finds out about Effie’s hand in Lauren’s murder.

Moreover, in the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 teaser trailer, Tariq can be spotted in his dorm room, holding a bloody knife in his hand with a remorseful look on his face.

Alright fam, you know what to do.



A brand-new episode of #PowerGhost starts NOW on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/5MbZ1saA8N — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 31, 2022

Fans will learn a lot more about Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

If Tariq does end up killing Effie in Season 3, fans can expect to learn a lot more about the character and her backstory.

“Effie’s mom is a mess. But I’ll tell you about that later,” Kemp revealed in a 2020 Instagram Live. “And if you guys remember, close readers of the series, Effie’s brother is dead. He was murdered, so keep that in mind.”

It looks like all will be revealed when Power Book III: Ghost debuts its third season on March 17. Interestingly enough, Lipri already knows the actor she wants to portray Effie’s mom.