‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Has Gotten Rid of a Major Weaknesses Going Into Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will showcase that Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) will have no major weaknesses left. Aside from a select few, Tariq has lost everyone important to him. If not, they’ve been pushed toward the outskirts of his life. Without any real vulnerable sports, Tariq has no fear of retaliation.

Fans believe they are slated to see a new side to Tariq when season 3 debuts.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Tariq St. Patrick won’t be able to walk away from the drug game

At the end of season 2, Tariq had planned to walk away from the drug game. He’d hoped to blackmail Mecca (Daniel Sunjata). However, his plan was thwarted when Monet (Mary J. Blige) killed Mecca before he could get the money. Now, the college student/drug dealer will be pushed further into the drug underworld.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads, in part,

The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Looks like 'Riq about to set it off!? ? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/T6BDCumc7D — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 20, 2023

‘Power Book II: Ghost’s Tariq has no significant weaknesses

Though he’s still very much embedded in the drug underworld, Tariq has something major in his favor. At the beginning of season 3, he will have faith in Effie and Brayden. However, that will change once their involvement with Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death comes to light. With his sister Yasmine reunited with his mother in Witness Protection and feeling betrayed by his friends, Tariq will have eliminated all significant weaknesses in his life.

Fans have already seen what happens when Tariq feels his back is against the wall. Without any vulnerable spots in his life, Tariq is poised to become more ruthless than we’ve ever seen him. From the looks of the teaser trailers and the hints from cast interviews, season 3 of Ghost is bound to get bloody.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Lauren’s death aftermath

Tariq realizes that everyone around him whom he gets close to dies. As he’s trying to grapple with what that means, fans will see what Lauren and Brayden did to eliminate Lauren. More than that, the pair appear to be at odds about telling Tariq the truth.

From the looks of a recent teaser trailer, it appears that Brayden will come clean about his involvement with Lauren’s death, which might ultimately save his bond with Tariq.

However, fans are convinced that Tariq will never forgive Effie. Some don’t believe she will make it out of season 3 alive.