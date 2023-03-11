‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Isn’t Actually Smarter Than Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will premiere shortly, and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is already declaring that he’s better at the drug game than his late father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). While Tariq has certainly mastered some things over the years, he’s not, in fact, smarter than Ghost.

In fact, the college student/drug dealer is in for a rude awakening.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Does Ghost live in ‘Power’?

In Power’s sixth and final season, the show that proceeds Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq shoots and kills his father in cold blood. After years of lies and deception that resulted in the loss of his twin sister Raina (Donshea Hopkins), the demise of his parent’s marriage, and the complete loss of respect for his father, Tariq decided he’d had enough.

In retaliation for everything that his father had put him and his family through, Tariq pulled the trigger. For years, fans have speculated that Ghost somehow survived the shooting, but the reality is that Tariq is slowly transforming into his father.

“A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on Instagram Live. “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that and what I’m really trying to demonstrate, is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”

Tariq isn’t actually smarter than Ghost

Now that Tariq is beginning to see things from his father’s perspective, he believes he has conquered some of the weaknesses that consumed his father. In the trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, Tariq tells his grandmother Estelle (Debbi Morgan) that he’s better and smarter than his father.

However, Tariq is in for a rude awakening. It’s true that Tariq has had a major character evolution since Power and into Power Book II: Ghost, but he has nothing on the years of experience in the drug game that Ghost did. Moreover, he underestimates the fact that he has a choice in many ways to continue walking down the path that he’s on with his father didn’t.

Moreover, Ghost was able to hide who he truly is for years, but Tariq has already exposed himself multiple times.

We are not here to play with y’all. Who do you think is bringing the smoke this season? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/js93jLs3GN — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 2, 2023

‘Power’ Tariq and Effie

One person that has seemingly given Tariq a run for his money is his friend, business partner, and sometimes lover Effie (Alix Lapri). While Tariq has confided in her and allowed her to get close, Effie still keeps some of her deepest darkest secrets to herself.

Also, there is so much about Effie’s life and past that remains a question mark. She’s become almost invulnerable, something that she can use over Tariq before he knows what’s happenings.

Fans believe that Ghost Season 3 will showcase a power struggle between Effie and Tariq.