‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Unpacking the New Teaser Trailer From Season 3

Starz has just dropped a new Power Book II: Ghost teaser trailer ahead of season 3. Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has become increasingly like his late father. Though he seemingly has people in his corner that he can trust, namely Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) and Effie Morales (Alix Lapri), they are hiding something from him.

Unpacking the teaser trailer reveals quite a bit.

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Lovell Adams Gray as Dru Tejada and Woody McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 air date

Fans are thrilled that the power Starz drama Power Book II: Ghost will finally debut season 3 on March 17. This season is slated to be a turning point for Tariq St. Patrick. Though he’d been determined to get out of the game, a new connect, Noma (Caroline Chikezie), will pull him in further.

The official synopsis reads in part, “The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.”

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ teaser unpacks new details

The third season of Ghost will debut soon, and though Starz already dropped a full trailer, a new teaser trailer has revealed brand-new and highly intense scenes. When the teaser opens, Tariq and Effie are driving in a car. Tariq tells Effie that there are some things she doesn’t know about him. She responds, “There’s stuff I haven’t told you.”

In the next scene, Effie and Brayden can be seen having a confrontation about Lauren’s (Paige Hurd) death. While Brayden seemingly wants to come clean, Effie tells him they take their secret to the grave. Later, Brayden and Tariq can be seen having a tense conversation, with Brayden telling Tariq he has no interest in ending up like him.

At the Tejadas, Monet (Mary J. Blige) can be seen throwing a glass at Lorenzo (Berto Colon), telling him to get out of her house and out of New York. The crime family also seems to have a law enforcement issue, with a swat team running into their home. Monet must turn to Davis (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) for help.

However, Lorenzo is not Monet’s only issue. An intense scene with Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) shows that their mother/daughter relationship appears beyond repair.

Finally, though he’s always appeared calm and collected, Davis will suffer a significant loss this season. Whether that is personally or professionally remains to be seen.

Effie in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ revealed

In addition to Tariq learning the truth about Effie and Brayden’s involvement with Lauren’s death, it appears that Effie is finally going to reveal some dark aspects of her life to Tariq. Though she feels some guilt for her hand in Lauren’s death, it’s become clear that she cares deeply for Tariq. He might be the one person she values as much as herself.

After two seasons, fans are convinced that the truth about Effie’s background will come to light, especially since it appears she’s transferred from Yale to Stansfield to be closer to Tariq. Thus far, we know that Effie’s brother was killed some years back in a robbery gone wrong. We also know her mother is dealing with alcoholism, and her father is in the wind.

Though Tariq may have accepted Effie’s background, he certainly won’t take the role she played in Lauren’s death. Lapri got candid about the status of Tariq and Effie’s relationship in the upcoming season. “Yeah, um, not good,” she revealed on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about Effie and Tariq’s relationship in season 3. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’