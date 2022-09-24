‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Fans Are Convinced That Kenya Will Leave Jukebox Again

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove). Jukebox’s mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), abandoned her as a baby. Jukebox has also had many issues with her father, Marvin (London Brown).

Now, Jukebox has reconnected with Kenya, but fans are convinced it’s only temporary.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox and LeToya Luckett as Kenya in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Jukebox’s mother, Kenya has reentered her life in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

After abandoning Jukebox as a baby, her mother, Kenya, has returned to her life. From what we know, Kenya left New York 16 years ago in an attempt to make it big in Hollywood. She was married twice with no future kids and has been back in Harlem for a couple of years. We also know that she is now a big part of the church.

She and Jukebox have created a tentative bond, but Kenya doesn’t know everything about her daughter or her experiences.

Fans are convinced that Kenya will leave Jukebox again

Jukebox has suffered so much. While Kanan has mostly been coddled by Raq until now, Jukebox’s mother abandoned her, her father beat her because of her sexuality, and she lost her first love to an overdose. Jukebox has now reconnected with her mother, but she’s not being her authentic self. Kenya is dressing Jukebox up in dresses and having her wear her hair down. This is not the Jukebox that fans know/ Since Kenya is very much a church member, we don’t think she’ll accept her daughter’s sexuality.

In fact, fans are convinced that she will exit Jukebox’s life again. Marvin visits Kenya in episode 206, “It’s A Business, Man” he warns her to stay away from their daughter. We’ll see how it all pans out.

Love this quality mother-daughter time, but are we losing the real Juke? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/iKlRmalUbo — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) September 19, 2022

Jukebox will start breaking away from family in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Fans are trying to reconcile the Jukebox in Raising Kanan with the murderous cop portrayed by Anika Noni Rose in Power. We can see already how she is beginning to drift away from her family. There is some tension between her in Kanan following Nicole’s death in season 1. Lou Lou betrayed her by giving away her song to his artist. Marvin’s relationship with her father appears to be a lost cause. Finally, Raq may have had something to do with Jukebox’s mother abandoning her when the baby was.

Being betrayed by family is the ultimate hurt. We think if Kenya leaves again, Jukebox will begin her shift toward the dark side.

“I think that Jukebox is starting to see the world for what it really is, and she is maturing at a rate that is a lot faster than Kanan, and we’ll see how they start to differentiate in thought and opinion and fact,” Kilgore told Hollywood Life. “I’m excited to see how that relationship starts to unfold.”

