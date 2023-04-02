‘Pretty Little Liars’: Troian Bellisario’s Personal Style Was Similar to 1 of the Liars, and It’s Not Spencer

The teen drama Pretty Little Liars earned fans through compelling storylines about mystery and murder. But many viewers also tuned in to see what the cast was wearing. One of the show’s actors, Troian Bellisario, revealed that when it comes to fashion, she has more in common with one of her co-stars’ characters.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ followed a group of teens working to unmask someone threatening to reveal their secrets

‘Pretty Little Liars’: Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchel, and Ashley Benson | Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images

Pretty Little Liars was based on a popular series of young adult novels with the same name. The show premiered in 2010 and made stars out of its main cast: Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse.

The show follows a group of high school girls who, a year after the mysterious disappearance of their friend Alison, start getting creepy messages from someone named “A.” These messages threaten to expose their darkest secrets, and the teens try to figure out who’s behind them.

Troian Bellisario revealed that her style was more like her co-star’s character

Bellisario played Spencer Hastings, a competitive, studious young woman striving to impress her parents. As with all the characters in Pretty Little Liars, Spencer’s wardrobe matched her personality. So viewers often saw her in preppy, classic styles reflecting her high-achieving traits.

Asked if her personal style was anything like her character’s, Bellisario quickly named another character as having her same fashion sense: Hale’s Aria Montgomery, an artsy, hipster type.

“My fashion is a little more like Aria’s,” Bellisario told J-14 in 2013. “But generally, I really don’t like shopping. I mostly wear hand-me-downs from my mom or my friends. Everything I wear has holes in it.”

The actor admitted she shared some style sensibilities with Spencer, saying she loved “Ralph Lauren and anything really classic,” but “I don’t own anything that doesn’t have holes in it; it’s kind of a problem.”

Since ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Bellisario has continued acting and tried her hand at directing

We can't keep this secret. ? #PrettyLittleLiars co-stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Troian Bellisario reunited over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/sSyLmehFnV — E! News (@enews) March 28, 2023

Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017. Since then, Bellisario has appeared in many TV shows and movies, including NCIS, Suits, Stumptown, and Doula. The actor has also branched out into directing. Bellisario made her directorial debut with an episode of Pretty Little Liars and has since directed episodes of Famous in Love and Good Trouble.

The ‘Doula’ star gave birth to her 2nd daughter in a hospital parking lot

Bellisario has also become a mom since Pretty Little Liars ended. She and Suits star Patrick J. Adams began dating in 2009 but soon split up. Adams eventually won her back after scoring a small role on an episode of Pretty Little Liars, and the couple has been together ever since.

Bellisario and Adams tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed a daughter, Aurora, two years later. In 2021, the actor gave birth to another girl, Elliot. However, the baby came so quickly that Bellisario gave birth in her car in the hospital parking garage.