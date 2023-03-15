Prince Edward Designed Something Specific for His Wife Sophie on Their Wedding day

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones began dating in 1993 and tied the knot six years later. Edward opted for a more low-key wedding than most royals. While there was no ceremonial state or military involvement — their nuptials still attracted thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets and around 200 million viewers who watched from around the world.

Sophie’s dress was designed by Samantha Shaw and featured 325,000 crystals and pearls. She also wore the Anthemion tiara as well as something the prince designed specifically for her.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones leaving church on their wedding day in 1999 | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

What the prince designed for his bride to wear on their wedding day

Sophie’s beautiful accessories the day she married Edward included a striking cross necklace and matching pearl earrings.

Jewelry expert Zack Stone at the U.K. retailer Steven Stone spoke to Express about Sophie’s exquisite jewelry which Edward designed.

“The unsung hero of style, Sophie stunned on her wedding day and we couldn’t take our eyes off her necklace and earrings,” Stone said. “Designed by Prince Edward himself, both pieces combine white and black pearls, with the necklace featuring a bold cross pendant.”

Stone estimates the necklace to be worth £30,000 ($36,000 USD) and the earrings to be worth £5,000 ($6,015 USD).

Prince Edward and his bride Sophie Rhys-Jones hold hands after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor | IAN WALDIE/AFP via Getty Images

What special request Prince Edward had when he married Sophie

Edward’s wedding was also very different from his brothers’ as he did not receive a dukedom on that day.

The Telegraph reported that Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son was set to become the next Duke of Cambridge but declined that title and instead requested Earl of Wessex after the character Lord Wessex from the film Shakespeare In Love.

A royal courtier told the publication: “He liked the sound of it and asked the queen if he could have that instead.”

Therefore, Edward and Sophie were the Earl and Countess of Wessex until King Charles III changed their titles.

The couple received new titles from the king on Edward’s birthday

On March 10, Edward’s birthday, King Charles made his brother the new Duke of Edinburgh and thus Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “His Majesty the king has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.

“The dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

The Earl of Wessex title Edward previously held now passes to his son James.