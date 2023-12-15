Duchess Sophie's allies are firing back after her name was dragged through the mud in a book many believe Meghan Markle had a hand in.

It seems no member of the royal family is safe from the numerous allegations made in Endgame. The new book by Omid Scobie has leveled several claims against just about every working royal including Duchess Sophie (formerly the Countess of Wessex).

Many believe that the content in the book came directly from Meghan Markle because Scobie has often been referred to as the duchess’s “mouthpiece.” Although he has denied that Meghan had any involvement with the book plenty of royal watchers think if the information didn’t come directly from Prince Harry’s wife, it came from someone in her camp. That’s why Sophie is reportedly “fuming mad” at Meghan over what’s been said about her in Endgame.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Claims made about the Duchess of Edinburgh in book

In his book, Scobie called Sophie “casually bigoted” and referenced her comments when asked if she watched Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to which Sophie replied: “Oprah who?” and “What interview?”

The Endgame author also alleged that the Duchess of Edinburgh did nothing to help or support Meghan when she found it difficult trying to adjust to royal life. That claim goes directly against what the late queen’s friend, Gyles Brandreth, said in his book titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. According to Brandreth, Queen Elizabeth actually suggested that Sophie mentor Meghan to help her get used to and learn the royal ropes but Meghan refused.

“The queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry’s girl might find adjusting to royal life ‘challenging to begin with’ (as she put it),” Brandreth wrote. “‘It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it’ — that was Her Majesty’s experience going back many years. To help Meghan, the queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor. ‘Sophie can help show you the ropes,’ said the queen. ButMeghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help. She had Harry.”

Sophie’s allies fire back about ‘blatantly untrue’ allegations

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives to take her seat in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle | Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool / Getty Images

As a working royal, Sophie is sticking to the family motto of not responding to gossip and claims about her. But that doesn’t mean she’s not lived about it. Sophie’s friends say the allegations are “blatantly untrue” and the Duchess of Edinburgh is “furious” over what was written in the book. Now, they’re coming to her defense with what they say really happened between her and Meghan.

Sophie’s allies explained that she invited the former Suits star over to her home for tea when Meghan first joined the family.

“It was just the two of them at and they talked for hours,“ a senior royal source told The Sun. “Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice.

“Sophie found Meghan likable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals. She was quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan.”