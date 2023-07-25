Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new photo of Prince George to mark his birthday on July 22.

Prince George turned 10 with what else but an official birthday portrait. Unlike George’s past birthday portraits, however, an expert spotted no “childlike body language.”

Prince George turned 10 with a birthday portrait taken in Windsor

Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

George is officially in the double digits. The oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children turned 10 on July 22, 2023.

To mark the milestone, his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, released a photo for the occasion. “10 today!” William and Kate captioned Instagram and Twitter posts. “Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday! ?”

This time around, Kate wasn’t the one behind the camera; photographer Millie Pilkington was.

In his 10th birthday portrait, George sits on stone steps wearing a blue and white checked shirt with the sleeves rolled up, green pants, and brown shoes.

Taken in Windsor, England, the same place where the family of five live at Adelaide Cottage, earlier in July 2023, George can be seen smiling while resting his hands on his legs.

George’s birthday portrait marks the third time Pilkington’s taken photos of the Wales family. She also took a photo of Prince Louis before he turned five in April 2023, as well as a photo of William with George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis for Father’s Day.

George looked like a ‘young man’ in his 2023 birthday portrait

Prince George | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Second in the royal family’s line of succession, George is growing up, which according to body language expert Judi James, his birthday portrait made clear.

“George seems to have suddenly and emphatically stepped out of his childhood in this stunning birthday photo,” James told the U.K.’s Express. “His cheeky grin has gone, as has his more playful, childlike body language.”

The expert continued, saying George, who has been known to mimic William’s body language, resembled his dad. “Instead we are seeing a young man looking relaxed and confident in a pose reminiscent of his father,” James said.

George didn’t have an ‘ounce of awkwardness’ in his birthday portrait

Awkwardness, what awkwardness? George, per James, didn’t appear to experience any discomfort or self-consciousness in front of the camera. From his smile to his potentially awkward pose, George looked “natural” at every turn.

“George displays an even eye gaze here and a symmetric, relaxed, natural-looking smile,” the body language expert said. “His pose on the steps might have been awkward, but his long limbs make it look natural and authentic.”

“He seems to be looking at the world in a calm and relaxed state, and he looks very smart for his age here,” James added. “There’s not an ounce of awkwardness as he poses for this portrait, just good humour and what looks like a desire to appear as unpretentious and as natural as possible.”

The release of George’s birthday portrait comes after a number of July 2023 public appearances from the now-10-year-old. On one occasion, he went to an air show alongside his parents and siblings. Another had him and Charlotte sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court with William and Kate.



