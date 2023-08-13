Prince George gets guidance on royal life whereas Prince William's status left him feeling 'weighed down' as a boy, according to an expert.

Prince George might be living in his father’s footsteps, but he’s not quite where Prince William was at his age. In a good way, that is. Experts say the Prince of Wales’s heir is being prepared for royal life in contrast to the 41-year-old’s own childhood.

William’s ‘royal status’ left him feeling ‘weighed down’ at George’s age

Prince William and Prince George | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

George hit double-digits on July 22, 2023, when he turned 10. To mark the occasion, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, released a new photo of George. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, George has more guidance than William ever did as a boy.



“At the same age, William was very sensitive and increasingly weighed down by his royal status,” the Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief told the Mirror. “The sight of a camera made him uncomfortable. He became withdrawn and always kept his head well down.”

The Prince Philip Revealed author continued, saying at the age of 10, William had been “a boarder at Ludgrove School.” And, although he’d “started to make friends,” he “became moody and difficult” on the occasions he went “out and about” town.

These days, George has been “helped not only by his parents but by his younger sister [Princess] Charlotte, who gives him the odd dig in the ribs if he forgets to wave or smile.”

George is learning about being in a ‘powerful position’ from his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton

Seward continued, saying although George is far from taking over the throne just yet, his education has long since begun.

“William and Kate are conscious that George needs to develop his philanthropic side and discuss things with him like the plight of the homeless,” the royal author said. “There are many on the streets of Windsor Town and how he will be in a powerful position to help.”

“There is nothing normal about being a royal prince, however hard his parents try,” Seward added. “But, as William once said, ‘Right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can.’ They have done exactly that.”

George knows about his ‘future’ as a royal, according to an author

So when did George realize he was in line to someday lead the British royal family? Supposedly in 2020 decades after William randomly discovered his own destiny as a boy, William is said to have had a conversation with George.

According to royal author Robert Lacey, William — and Kate — “broke the big news” to George at the age of seven. “Prince William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son, ” Lacey wrote in Battle of Brothers. “Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.”

He continued: “But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve.”

Lacey also noted William and Kate were keen to tell George during a “controlled moment of their choice.” Their decision, he claimed, went back to “William’s unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start.”