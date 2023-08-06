When it comes to Prince George’s favorite meal, you might expect a lavish dish for a young royal. Surprisingly, it’s a humble, budget-friendly, and easy-to-make classic: spaghetti carbonara. A celebrity chef revealed this fascinating detail, citing firsthand insights from George’s father, Prince William.

Here’s a closer look at George’s favorite meal, plus a simple guide on how to whip up this tasty Italian staple.

This is Prince George’s favorite meal

Celebrity chef Aldo Zilli has shared insider information about George’s culinary preferences. Believe it or not, the young royal’s favorite dish is spaghetti carbonara, that timeless and scrumptious Italian classic.

Zilli, who’s crossed paths with William several times, says the Prince of Wales himself spilled the beans about George’s favorite meal. And George’s preferred meal is a bit of a surprise for someone that young.

The chef eagerly awaits an invitation to cook it for the young prince. After tasting his, he even declared that George wouldn’t want to eat another carbonara, even one prepared by the royal family’s chefs.

“William’s an all-around great guy. He’s the type who’ll approach you and chat like he knows everyone personally,” Zilli told Express. “If George tastes my carbonara, he won’t want anyone else’s.”

Carbonara, of course, is a classic meal in Italian cuisine. The best part is that it is easy to make and won’t break the budget, making it the perfect meal for family night.

Here’s how to make this affordable Italian staple

George’s favorite meal, spaghetti carbonara, is simple yet tasty. You’ll need spaghetti, pork belly, eggs, cheese, olive oil, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavor.

First, cook the spaghetti in boiling salted water, following the package instructions. While that’s happening, heat a pan and fry the bacon, adding garlic for the final minute before removing from the heat.

Mix egg yolks with three-quarters of the cheese and some milk, seasoning with salt and pepper in a separate bowl. Drain the spaghetti once cooked, but keep some of the cooking water. Pour the spaghetti into the pan with the bacon and garlic off the heat.

Immediately mix in the egg concoction, ensuring the pasta is evenly coated. If it seems too thick or sticky, use some of the reserved pasta water to loosen it.

The whole process takes less than 30 minutes, resulting in a delicious, quick, and satisfying dish.

The Royals once banned Prince George’s favorite dish

George, William, and Princess Kate’s firstborn, is next in line after his father to ascend to the throne. His taste in food is quite diverse, encompassing favorites like carbonara, pizza, Shepherd’s pie, and curry.

Being in such a unique position means George will one day oversee the Royal Warrants, a way the reigning monarch acknowledges and promotes their preferred brands. With his favorite food in mind, it will be interesting to see which brands receive George’s stamp of approval.

During the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, the royal family was guided to keep dishes like carbonara for special events. Her Majesty considered these meals too starchy alongside other pasta, potatoes, and rice.

The list of restricted foods also featured garlic, onions, shellfish (especially when dining outside the palace or abroad), foie gras, and undercooked meat. Fortunately for George, he could still eat his favorite meal in the comfort of his own home.