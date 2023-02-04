Prince Harry Accused of Snubbing Prince William’s ‘Kind Gesture’ to Meghan Markle in Video Clip Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many mourners gathered at Windsor Castle to put out tributes to the late monarch. A few days later and to the surprise of everyone gathered outside the royal residence, Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and his wife the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) showed up together to view some of those tributes.

Fans know that the relationship between the couples was strained at the time and now a video from that day is going viral on Tik Tok with some criticizing Prince Harry for not writing about Prince William’s “kind gesture” toward Meghan in his tell-all book Spare. However, not everyone agrees that the gesture even shows kindness.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Long walk at Windsor Castle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fans slam Prince Harry for never mentioning Prince William’s ‘kind gesture’

In a video clip posted on TikTok, the brothers and Kate all shook hands with an unidentified aide before William looks behind him and gestured for Meghan to introduce herself too as he steps aside. The video caption reads: “Prince William’s kind gesture that was never mentioned in Prince Harry’s memoir (Spare).” And fans were quick to comment on the clip.

One user opined that it wasn’t mentioned in Harry’s book because it “doesn’t fit the narrative for him to mention that or anything positive among the many things that were done to include and welcome [Meghan].”

Another user wrote: “Of course nothing good or kind was mentioned about William and Kate, or any of the royal family Harry and Meghan just trashed everybody.”

“It’s not painting William in a bad light so he won’t mention it,” a third user added.

Others discussed why Meghan needed to be motioned over and didn’t just walk over herself writing, “She was doing that on purpose so that she could make a grand entrance so obvious” and “She just wants to be alienated hence the reason why she didn’t storm over there to the gentleman.”

Others say William’s gesture to Meghan doesn’t show kindness

But not everyone viewed William’s gesture as “kind” or something Harry should have included in Spare.

“Is acknowledging someone considered a kind gesture or just manners?” one commenter asked.

“All he did was acknowledge her existence,” another wrote.

“I mean, it’s literally a gesture. Not sure what’s kind about it but I can’t see how it would be worth putting in a book,” another person said. While one user added: “A basic introduction isn’t a kind gesture it’s the bare minimum.”

Others argued about reasons Harry may not have put this in his book, with one person writing: “Harry’s book was completed before the queen died. And even then, Harry only had a short time to add in what he did before publishing.”

Another user agreed and said: “He can’t put every single little thing in the book.”

Fans previously praised Prince Harry for something seen that day

Following the walkabout that day, cameras continued to roll as the foursome got into the same car and drove back up the Long Walk at Windsor.

Kate got into the driver’s seat while William walked to the passenger’s side. But Harry walked Meghan to her side of the vehicle first, opened her door, and waited to make sure she was in before walking to his side and getting in.

The Duke of Sussex’s manners at that moment did not go unnoticed by royal watchers. As the Daily Mail noted, Twitter users wrote comments such as “Say what you will about Harry and Meghan but he puts his arm around her back and opens her car door for her. He loves her. That gets a swoon from me” and “Prince Harry opening and closing the door for his wife, Princess Diana would be proud.”