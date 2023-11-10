Prince Harry’s recent appearance at a veteran’s event got royal fans wondering why he can wear his military medals but not his uniform.

Prince Harry‘s appearance at a recent veterans event sparked conversations about his military attire, particularly why he can wear his medals but not his uniform. His choice of dress has been under scrutiny since Queen Elizabeth’s death and the changes to his royal titles.

As Harry continues to honor his military service at public engagements, the distinction between his displayed medals and absent uniform raises questions. These questions reflect the broader adjustments he has faced since stepping back from royal duties and moving to the U.S. with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry wears military medals at a veterans event

Harry delivered a heartfelt tribute to service members and veterans during his virtual cameo at the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes event.

This gathering honored the courage of America’s veterans and their families. Harry appeared in the video proudly adorned with his own military medals.

This was a significant move following his restriction from wearing his uniform at King Charles III’s coronation a few months prior. Harry’s address coincided with Charles giving his inaugural King’s Speech to the U.K. Parliament.

Harry was impeccably dressed for his message, sporting a sharp suit complemented by his commendations. Displayed were three ribbons from the British army, honors bestowed by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside a Royal British Legion poppy insignia.

Reflecting on his decade of service, which included two deployments to Afghanistan, Harry’s commitment to the military community remains clear.

Why the Duke of Sussex isn’t allowed to wear his military uniform

In May, Charles took his place as the official king of the U.K. and its related countries. There was a lot of talk about whether Harry would show up in his military get-up for the big ceremony.

Harry, who ended up not getting a VIP spot at his dad’s crowning, went with a basic black suit instead. The Duke of Sussex wasn’t permitted to wear his military gear at the queen’s funeral the previous fall because he stepped down from being a royal with daily duties.

But he did put on the uniform to honor his grandmother with Prince William and their cousins at a special ceremony. So there is a little bit of wiggle room when it comes to his military uniform.

Prince Harry had to wear a black morning suit to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

There was a lot of guesswork about what Harry would wear to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Given his time in the military, Harry showed up in a sharp black suit, a gray tie, and his earned military medals at Westminster Abbey.

To clarify his choice, his spokesperson made a comment saying the focus should really be on Elizabeth. Unfortunately, the spokesperson didn’t elaborate any more on the issue.

“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother,” the spokesperson stated.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Harry’s move away from royal duties to California meant big changes. He kept his Duke of Sussex title, but he isn’t called ‘his royal highness’ anymore.

Along with taking away monetary support, Elizabeth stripped Harry of his military titles. This is the main reason he doesn’t wear his army uniform at official events.

Harry has not issued an official statement regarding his military uniform.