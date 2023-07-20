A royal insider believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed for heartbreak both personally and professionally.

Lady Colin Campbell, a royal insider and outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, believes that the former senior royals are headed for heartbreak. In a new series of comments, she claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “sloshing around” in a “pond of destructiveness” as they face uncertainty in their professional and personal lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listen to speeches at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a path to unhappiness, claims a royal insider

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell uploaded a video to her YouTube channel. There, she addressed several issues concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She subsequently chastised the couple regarding their reputation for negativity.

“We have to be wary of the fact that we are dealing with a couple whose primary objective is each other,” Campbell said. “Therefore, they play games with each other, and we are roped in as onlookers.”

She continued that for all of Harry and Meghan’s “grandeur” and “demands of relevance,” people who “have self-respect don’t behave like that.” In addition, she added, “In my opinion.”

Campbell stated that negativity surrounding the couple has its “supporting cast” and “victim.” She claims the couple’s ongoing drama is “seriously convoluted” and “disturbing,” citing their public behavior from 2020 to the present.

Lady Colin Campbell claims Prince Harry’s actions toward the royals have been ‘destructive’

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell responded to a fan’s statement in her video. The viewer believes Prince Harry was wrong for agreeing to participate in Spare and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan before his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“People like that [Meghan and Harry] are so demeaned and diminished and lower than the level they started at,” she responded, discussing the duo pushing a negative narrative during that uncertain time in royal history.

This statement came after a June 2023 article published by The Daily Beast which cited a friend of Queen Elizabeth’s. They discussed Prince Harry’s behavior in the monarch’s final months of life.

The queen’s friend stated, “She was in a lot of pain for the last years of her life. In the final months, it got very much worse.”

They continued, “By the Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), she couldn’t see very much, couldn’t hear, and was easily confused. That was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue. Instead, they produced this unending stream of incredibly hurtful films and interviews attacking her life’s work.”

“For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself. The cruelty of it takes the breath away,” the source concluded to The Daily Beast.

Prince Harry is in ‘denial’ about Meghan Markle’s behavior, says Lady Colin Campbell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed at a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on February 13, 2018, in Edinburgh, Scotland | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lady Colin Campbell responded to a second comment that Prince Harry is in denial regarding Meghan Markle’s reported actions. She believes that of the two, Harry lets Meghan helm both their personal and professional lives.

Prince Harry wanted to “relegate control to Meghan Markle,” Campbell stated. “So he could be out of control and given freedom.” From the outset of their relationship, she believes Harry was up for Meghan taking the reins in their relationship.

Concurrently, she believes the couple are “two sides of a coin” who flip for “drama and control.” However, she alluded to the fact that this may eventually play a part in the downfall of their marriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Furthermore, Lady Colin Campbell’s YouTube commentary is her own. Subsequently, it has not been verified by the royal family, Harry, or Meghan.