Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has greatly deteriorated through the years, And while Harry has his own issues with William, William's problems could stem from Harry's treatment of Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t had a close relationship in years. The brothers, who grew up in the spotlight and always seemed close when they were young, have gone their separate ways, and there is no telling whether they’ll ever be able to work things out.

However, an insider once claimed that William harbors animosity toward Harry over words he said about Kate. And a closer look suggests there is one line of Harry’s that might have been a dig at William’s wife — and could be the reason William doesn’t speak to his younger brother.

Could Prince Harry’s words about Kate Middleton fitting a ‘mold’ be the reason the men don’t speak?

Back in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary in 2022, Harry was talking about his love for Meghan when he veered off course and started suggesting that royals only marry people who fit a certain “mold.”

“For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with,” the Duke of Sussex said. “The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart.” His words were interpreted by some to be an attack on William and Kate’s marriage and to suggest that William and Kate weren’t actually in love.

In 2023, an insider close to William said that the Prince of Wales harbors resentment toward Harry because he and Meghan had no problem “discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within ‘Spare.’” However, the words in the documentary that were perceived to be about William and Kate’s marriage might have pushed William even further over the edge.

William and Kate met more than 20 years ago when they were students at the University of St. Andrews. They wed in 2011 and have been married for more than a dozen years.

Prince Harry and Prince William are both extremely protective of their wives

A big reason Harry started having issues with the royal family is because the royals hardly came to Meghan’s public defense when she was being attacked by the press. There were several instances, including when a British tabloid leaked a private letter Meghan had written to her father. The press also spread rumors about Meghan while she was pregnant, and the during the several years that Meghan was involved with Harry before leaving the family, the royals only put out one statement about giving her privacy.

William has always been heavily protective of Kate as well, and he does not condone any negativity spoken about her. Even during the couple’s first-ever sit-down interview following their engagement, William would jump in any time he felt Kate was getting nervous.

While William has never openly spoken out about Meghan, he has reportedly said things about her to Harry, which Harry didn’t like. And Harry spoke about Kate in various interviews; both situations are likely a major reason why William and Harry have not been able to get past their feud.