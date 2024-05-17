An expert is looking back at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding and revealing what Prince Harry did that showed he was "nervous" and how Meghan took "control."

The day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot was memorable for so many reasons. The couple’s nuptials were held inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Around 800 guests attended the fairy tale wedding and millions more watched from around the world.

With so many eyes on the pair, no one would blame them if they were nervous. Now an expert is looking back on their royal wedding and explaining how Meghan acted “blew Harry away.”

Meghan ‘took the lead’ and ‘had a lot of control’

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton analyzed footage from when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said “I do” on May 19, 2018. He observed Harry showing signs of nervousness and said the prince was “blown away” by how “calm and confident” the former Suits star was.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the High Altar during their wedding ceremony in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Live Casino, the expert pointed out that “Harry was feeling nervous on his wedding day. He displayed a few nervous smiles … He tried to convey confidence, but his nerves took control. When he was waiting at the altar with [Prince] William, you could see his face flushing, as his cheeks went red.”

Stanton continued: “But when Meghan arrived, he was more relaxed and could be more at ease with himself. “Meghan was calm and confident on her wedding day with no nervousness. She was very collected and everything seemed to fall into place as she arrived. She took the lead and had a lot of control. Her posture was aligned, she held her head high and her smiles were fully engaged. These are all signs of feeling at peace and confident about themselves. Meghan put Harry at his ease. Harry was blown away.

“He couldn’t stop smiling and couldn’t stop looking her in the eyes … As soon as they locked eyes with each other, Harry’s body language relaxes. It shows how connected they are as a couple. It means that when they are together [they] can be themselves, but also feel comfortable when they have each other by their side.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘demonstrated how real their relationship is’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Giants of Africa at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School in Nigeria | Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation

According to the body language guru, what the Sussxes have been through so far has made their relationship “stronger.”

“Since their wedding day in 2018, Harry and Meghan have been through a lot together and it has made their relationship go from strength to strength,” Stanton said. “From looking at their engaged eye contact, it’s clear they have a deep rapport with each other.

“Over the years they have demonstrated how real their relationship is. They’ve overcome a lot and always have each other’s backs, whatever situation they are faced with. They’re both independent individuals, who bring out the best in each other. That is shown by how their levels of confidence and resilience have grown since their relationship first began. The fact they have been through so much together has made their connection even stronger.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.