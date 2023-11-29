Omid Scobie is at it again, the royal biographer is back with ‘Endgame’ and it is full of new bombshells about the royal family, and Prince Harry in particular.

Omid Scobie’s latest work, Endgame, dives deep into the turbulent waters of Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family. This book is packed with startling revelations, including the claim that Harry was seen as a potential threat to the monarchy.

Endgame uncovers the complex dynamics within the royal walls, particularly focusing on the strained bond between Harry and Prince William. From perceived risks to the crown to internal family conflicts, Scobie’s book promises an unfiltered look at the high-stakes world of royal relationships.

Prince Harry was believed to be a risk to the monarchy

In Endgame, a source shared with Scobie that William views Harry as someone who turned his back on their shared vision. This shift was necessary, according to the source, to safeguard the monarchy.

The book also reveals that some insiders consider Harry a risk to the monarchy following his departure from royal duties. Scobie points out Harry is now seen as a “threat to the crown,” given his newfound independence to express his opinions.

The author reflects on the cost of these strained family ties for the sake of the crown, hinting at regrettable acknowledgments that might come too late.

The royals didn’t update the Duke of Sussex about Queen Elizabeth’s health

Scobie suggests in his book that Harry was left out of the loop regarding Queen Elizabeth’s deteriorating health right before she died.

Despite being close to his grandmother, Harry supposedly wasn’t informed about her declining condition. The book mentions that Harry and Meghan were unaware of the royal family’s preparations for the Queen’s final moments.

Scobie claims that Charles informed Harry about Elizabeth’s decline after she was sent to Balmoral to rest. Charles’ call came in September, days before Elizabeth died.

Prince Harry was isolated from the royal family as Queen Elizabeth’s health worsened

According to Scobie, when Queen Elizabeth’s health was failing, Harry was instructed to head to Scotland. Harry thought William would travel with him but was met with different plans.

When Harry reached out to William to see if they could go together, he received no reply. Scobie notes that Harry and Meghan were left to figure things out on their own.

Harry later learned that Prince William had arranged a flight with their uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. In Endgame, Scobie revealed that Harry was left to deal with the difficult situation all by himself.

Prince William completely ignored Prince Harry at a critical time

Harry rushed to Scotland during his grandmother’s final hours. But when he reached out to William, Scobie reported that he got the cold shoulder.

In Endgame, Scobie noted that Harry wasn’t included on William’s private jet, which had extra seats. A source claimed William didn’t want to see his brother and wasn’t willing to keep him in the loop about Elizabeth’s health.

Isolated, Harry was met with unconfirmed rumors of the Queen’s death. To make the situation even worse, Harry wasn’t able to reach his father.

The Palace announced the Queen’s death while Harry was still clueless.

The Prince of Wales believes his brother is being duped by therapists

In Endgame, Scobie reveals insights into the strained relationship between Harry and William. He suggests that William feels distant from Harry, who he thinks has been overly influenced by therapy.

William even went as far as saying that Harry has been “brainwashed by an army of therapists.”

According to Scobie, William believes Harry and Meghan caught the royal family off guard with their public grievances and their self-important attitude.

Scobie also mentions that William reportedly feels he can’t relate to Harry anymore. A source told Scobie about the significant anger William harbors toward Harry, especially after the publication of Harry’s memoir.

Prince William reportedly leaked information about Prince Harry

Scobie’s book alleges that William shared private details about Harry with the media, severely straining their bond. While promoting his book, Scobie mentioned that William’s actions, involving leaking Harry’s confidential information, led to headlines and caused deep rifts between them.

“These are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other,” Scobie wrote.

Scobie describes William as someone deeply committed to the monarchy. He observed a transformation in him to become more resolute and embodying royal responsibilities.

The book also suggests that William has adopted Prince Philip’s firm approach to safeguarding the monarchy’s interests.