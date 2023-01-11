Prince Harry’s Book Cover Suggests ‘He Is Still Hurting’ Says Body Language Expert: He Doesn’t Look ‘Saved by the Power of Love’

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, was recently released. The autobiography gives a revealing look at the duke’s life and how he says he has been affected by being a member of the British royal family. A body language expert says Harry’s book cover provides clues about how he might be feeling about his life today. Although he says he is happy with his life now, the expert says the cover image tells a different story.

Prince Harry’s book cover suggests ‘he is still hurting’ says a body language expert

Prince Harry’s image on the cover of his book tells a story about his current state of mind, says body language expert Judi James. In her opinion, he’s still healing from the pain he has been carrying around for years. Apparently, there is still some emotional work that needs to be done so he can complete his healing journey.

“This is not a photo to tell us Harry’s pain is now no longer baggage he carries with him,” James tells Express. “This headshot seems to create a mirror image for the reader, eye to eye and face to face, and it’s not an expression that seems to have been chosen to illustrate that inspirational man who has been saved by the power of love.”

James doesn’t believe the Spare cover art communicates the message that Harry is a happy man with a great family life. “This is not a fun, smiling, playful man and it’s not Harry the family man either, hugging his adoring wife and children to show how it looks to be saved by that power of love.”

Prince Harry says ‘it’s very sad’ if his family can’t put their differences aside

Prince Harry | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

During his interview with Michael Strahan, Harry says he believes there’s still a chance for his family to reconcile. According to him, the family must have some important conversations and “accountability” needs to take place before reconciliation can happen. He says if they can’t put their differences aside, “that’s very sad.”

Harry says until then, he will put his energy into his new life. “I will focus on my life; my amazing family that I’m so grateful to have,” he tells Strahan.

Our take

The Spare cover art conveys a feeling of sadness. Prince Harry’s face doesn’t appear joyful. One reason is likely because he’s still processing the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He has also experienced a breakdown in the relationship with his brother and father. During his TV interviews to promote the book, Harry expresses a desire to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles. He wants to have his family back and enjoy the closeness he once had with them.

Although Harry has a family in Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, he is still grieving the missing pieces in his life. As he expressed during his interviews, he still loves his father and brother. Once that bond is repaired, it’s likely some of the joy will return to his countenance.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

