Prince Harry May Buy a UK Home Without Megan Markle: ‘Never Say Never’ Says Former Royal Butler

Prince Harry has made several trips to the United Kingdom without his wife, Meghan Markle, over the past several months. Although the Duke of Sussex is primarily based in California, where the couple moved in March 2020, his extended family remains across the pond. Therefore a former royal butler believes in time; Harry may buy a UK home without Meghan Markle to stay close to his royal family heritage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the United States in March of 2020 | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry may add a second home across the pond to his portfolio

After being asked to leave their Frogmore Cottage home by King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left without a legal residence in the United Kingdom. The couple were asked to leave the premises, the couple’s global press secretary said.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” Ashley Hansen said in a statement in March 2023. The home is a 10-bedroom property given to the couple by the late queen, was initially intended to be their primary residence, and was renovated for them.

The Duke of Sussex told Anderson Cooper, “They [the media] drove me from my country,” in January 2023, Harry remained stateside. The couple settled in Montecito, CA.

But, a former royal butler believes Harry will eventually purchase another home in the UK. However, Meghan Markle may not join him. “I’d never say never,” said former royal butler Grant Harrold.

Harrold told The New York Post, “It’s always possible that one day he might want to come home. It’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more], and Meghan didn’t want to come over.”

“Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such. All her family is in the States. That’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home,” he continued. “It’s very possible they could come back to the UK. At this moment, they seem happy in the States, and that’s where they want to be,” he told The Post.

Harry may want to ‘keep his fingers in that pie,’ says former royal butler

Prince Harry smiles as he leaves the coronation of King Charles III | Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s ties to the United Kingdom are strong. So much so that he may want to “keep his fingers in that pie,” Harrold said on behalf of Oddspedia. He claims Harry will “always have an association with the UK.”

“He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back. I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties,” Harrold continued.

Harry felt exiled from the UK because of ‘leaks’ planted by the royal family in the press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in March 2020. However, he told Anderson Cooper in a January 2023 interview one of the main reasons he and his wife relocated was due to “leaks” planted by several royal family members to the media at large.

“The ball is very much in their court. But Meghan and I continued to say that we would openly apologize for anything we did wrong. But every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Harry said of conversations with Prince William and King Charles.

He continued, “There needs to be a constructive conversation that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing, daily, against my wife. With lies to the point where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

Harry believes that without the British Press, they would “probably still be a fairly dysfunctional family like many are. But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question.”

Frogmore Cottage is scheduled to be inhabited by Prince Andrew. He was asked to leave his home of 20 years, the royal lodge, by his brother King Charles. However, Andrew has “no plans to move house” because he has a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge, reported The Telegraph.