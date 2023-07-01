Prince Harry has been at odds with the royal family for several years. Despite having relocated to the United States, Harry still says he is certain there is room for forgiveness.

Prince Harry’s longstanding feud with his family has been dragging for years. Things first went south when he began dating Meghan Markle, and when the press attacked her and the royal family did not publicly come to her defense, it angered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As a result, they eventually stepped back from their working royal roles, and today, the two live in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have not hesitated to speak out about their lives within the royal family — and it’s given the royals a difficult reputation. However, in the same breath, Harry also seems to think that reconciliation with his loved ones is possible, but where can it even start?

Prince Harry thinks reconciling with his family is still on the table

Prince Harry has complicated feelings about his family. Back in January, around the release of his memoir, “Spare,” Harry sat down with journalist Tom Bradby to talk all things royals — including the possibility of reconciling. He noted that he believes there is a chance but followed it by saying his family has shown no signs of looking to move forward.

“Though I would like to have reconciliation, I would like accountability,” Harry said, according to E! News. “I’ve managed to make peace over this time with a lot of things that have happened. But that doesn’t mean that I’m just gonna let it go.”

Harry also said that, on his end, “forgiveness is 100% a possibility,” adding that he “would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

Much of Harry and Meghan’s feud with the family stems from the royals’ relationship with the press. According to Harry, family members were selling stories to help build their own images, and the lack of defense of Meghan only worsened the problems.

Where would a reconciliation start?

In May 2023, Harry chose to attend his father’s coronation ceremony, though he only stayed for less than 24 hours — and Meghan did not attend. Still, it could be seen as an olive branch, though it doesn’t appear it’s led to fixing the relationship. Harry told Bradby during the interview that he is looking for “accountability,” but what does that mean?

The first step could be Charles and William apologizing for any role they might have played in Harry’s departure. While not everyone agrees that Harry’s family did anything wrong, in any big fight, there is almost always something to apologize for. Harry could, in turn, re-examine his own actions in airing out the family’s dirty laundry and perhaps issue his own apology to the brothers. Or, going the route of wanting to bring the children together could work. Harry has two kids with Meghan, while William and Kate share three kids, so perhaps wanting the cousins to have a relationship is the easiest starting point.

Regardless, the feud has been brewing for half a decade at this point, and unless someone makes a move, it doesn’t look like Harry and Meghan will be close to the royals any time soon.