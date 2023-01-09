Prince Harry Claims He Learned of Prince William’s Engagement to Kate Middleton When the Public Did

According to reports regarding Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir, he claims in Spare that he was unaware of Prince William‘s engagement to Kate Middleton until it was announced to the world.

It was widely believed that Harry consented to give William a crucial piece of jewelry to propose with. However, he has now disputed those claims.

(L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales | Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in 2010

After meeting at college in 2001, William and Kate announced their engagement in 2010. In their engagement interview, Kate said the proposal in Kenya was “very romantic” (People).

“It just felt really right to ask in Africa, beautiful time, and I had done a little bit of planning of sorts to share my romantic side,” William said. To keep Princess Diana close, he proposed with her engagement ring. He revealed he carried it around in a rucksack for weeks waiting for the right moment.

According to Diana’s former butler, William received the stunning piece of jewelry from Harry (Cosmopolitan). He recalled, “Harry said to him: ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring? Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.'”

“I literally would not let it go,” William said of the ring in his engagement interview. “Everywhere I went, I was keeping hold of it ’cause I knew this thing — if it disappeared — I’d be in a lot of trouble.”

Prince Harry claims he learned about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s engagement at the same time as the public

Kate Middleton, wearing her engagement ring | Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

According to Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, he had concerns about William’s relationship with Kate. He worried she would take his brother away but supposedly consoled himself by thinking of their future and all the fun they could have as a threesome and eventually a foursome (The Daily Mail). But he says he ended up on the outside, feeling like a “non-person.”

Harry writes that the couple never invited him over to hang out or have dinner despite him wanting to be close to them. He also alleges he learned of William’s engagement to Kate simultaneously with the rest of the world.

Furthermore, per The Daily Mail, Harry says he didn’t give Diana’s engagement ring to his brother for the proposal.

Prince Harry claims Prince William bailed on their tradition before his wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Prince William | Owen Humphreys/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Reports from Spare reveal Harry claims William and Kate were initially stunned to hear Harry was dating Meghan Markle. “I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits,” Harry writes (Us Weekly).

Still, Harry says William bailed on their tradition the night before he married Meghan. Though the brothers were supposed to celebrate together, Harry says William told him that night that he was staying home with his family.

According to Harry, it was a sensitive time, and it hurt that William “canceled at the last minute” on their wedding tradition.