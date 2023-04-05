Prince Harry Could Pull ‘Self-Absorbed Stunt’ at Coronation, Royal Expert Urges Him to ‘Grow Up’

A royal expert says there are concerns Prince Harry will pull a “self-absorbed stunt” at King Charles’ coronation. The expert believes Harry should “grow up” and fix the rift with the royal family rather than worry about his “wounded pride.”

Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal expert questions timing of Prince Harry’s trip to the UK

Royal expert and Sky News Australia contributor Nigel Jones believes Prince Harry did “his best to steal his father’s thunder” when he was in the UK recently. King Charles was visiting Germany with Camilla Parker Bowles at the time.

In a piece published on SkyNews.com, Jones wrote about the timing of Harry’s visit for a hearing at London’s High Court.

“It might be thought that Harry would use such a rare visit to try and mend fences with his father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla, not to mention his brother Prince William, all of whom he deliberately insulted at Christmas with the publication of his whiny self-pitying ghosted autobiography Spare,” Jones wrote.

He continued, “Instead, Harry intentionally timed his trip to coincide with his father’s trip to Germany — the first state visit of his reign.”

Expert worries Prince Harry will pull ‘self-absorbed stunt’ at King Charles’ coronation

The expert noted how King Charles didn’t let Harry’s UK visit get to him. “In stark contrast to Harry’s own fractured and fractious relations with the media, the king played this delicate occasion like a true professional,” he wrote.

Though Charles earned praise in the British press for the appearance, Prince Harry did manage to “overshadow” the visit.

“Oblivious to all this, Harry did his best to steal his father’s thunder and overshadow the king’s visit by way of an appearance that — as ever — was all about him,” Jones noted.

The royal expert continued, “His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father’s coronation next month.”

He added, “Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling.”

Royal biographer says Prince Harry wanted to ‘outsmart’ Charles and Camilla

Biographer Angela Levin says Harry was attempting to “outsmart” Charles and Camilla during their important visit.

She wrote in a piece for SkyNews, “As it was a preliminary hearing, Harry could just as well have stayed at home and showed support remotely, especially given his frequent complaints about the ‘inadequate’ security afforded to him in the UK.”

The royal expert noted, “Legal wranglings with his old media nemesis aside, I believe the real spiteful purpose of the trip was to outsmart his father and stepmother. The visit coincided with day one of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s first state visit abroad since the beginning of the new monarch’s reign.”

She continued, “It was inconceivable that another royal would try to steal the spotlight from such a significant occasion.”

Levin added, “But Harry’s respect for the monarchy and those working within it has disintegrated ever since he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020.”