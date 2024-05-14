The Duke of Sussex has radically changed claimed the author of 'Harry: Conversations with the Prince'

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has changed dramatically since marrying Meghan Markle in 2018. She claims he has become “demanding” and “angry” over the past six years. And Angela Levin should know, having worked closely with the Duke of Sussex for her book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince prior to his wedding day.

Royal biographer claims Prince Harry has changed since meeting Meghan Markle

Angela Levin accompanied the prince on his royal duties for a year and was granted privileged access to his home in Kensington Palace. Subsequently, she authored Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

Therefore, Levin got to know the Duke of Sussex rather well. She believes his personality switch has a lot to do with his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Levin explained that Harry’s recent visit to the UK was such an instance. She claims the duke has significantly changed since tying the knot with the former Suits star in 2018.

“Harry’s tried to make his visit impossible. He’s done it two or three times by giving no time before he comes over and not saying when he’s going to be there,” Levin shared to GB News. He also keeps saying he wants apologies before they have a proper conversation, and he often bullies his father for money.”

Levin continued, “I was with him for 15 months in 2017 to write his biography. He was lovely. He was very flexible.”

“But since he’s got married, he is not flexible. He’s demanding, and he gets angry, and he won’t give in. He won’t agree to compromise.

Did Prince Harry plan on seeing King Charles during his brief UK visit?

King Charles and Prince Harry in side-by-side photographs | Jane Barlow/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s schedule placed him in the United Kingdom for a ceremony honoring the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. However, his father, King Charles, who returned to public-facing duties following a cancer diagnosis, also had an event the same day as his son’s ceremony.

“Harry could have made an effort [to see his father],” Levin said. However, she thought it was a bad idea for Harry to drop in uninvited to the garden party where Charles appeared the same day of the Invictus event.

“I don’t think it would have been a good idea to go to the garden party. Because the kjng has to go around to everybody else,” she continued.

“But he could have said, ‘If I see you just for a few minutes afterward, I know you’re very tired, but let me pop round,'” Levin explained.

“I think he’s demanding. He doesn’t give in. He won’t compromise. And it’s really, really sad.”

He ‘longed’ to be something other than ‘Prince Harry’

In the pages of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, Angela Levin claimed Harry “longed” to be “something other than Prince Harry.” Here are her words.

“One of the key things he wanted to get across was how much he ‘longed’ to be someone other than Prince Harry,” Levin writes. “Which is perhaps why he can sometimes seem uncomfortable in his own skin.”

Levin continued by saying that Harry also wants to be “ordinary.” She writes, “I asked if he ever worried that too much ‘ordinary’ could water down the royal brand and take away its mystery.”

He replied, “It’s a tricky balancing act. We don’t want to dilute the magic.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reside in California. The couple are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.