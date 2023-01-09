Prince Harry Displays ‘Suppressed Anger and Frustration’ in New Interviews, Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry’s body language in both his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper and his ITV interview with Tom Bradby shows signs of “anger and frustration,” an expert says. Harry’s “telltale signs” are seen in his revealing facial expressions and gestures.

Prince Harry | CBS via Getty Images

Expert analyzes Prince Harry’s body language in ITV Tom Bradby interview

Ahead of Prince Harry’s interviews, a number of trailers gave teases of his sitdowns for 60 Minutes and ITV. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of the interview clips, telling Marie Claire what he noticed.

“In the clip of the upcoming ITV interview, Harry is talking about reconciling with his family,” Stanton said.

The expert explained some of the signs Harry displayed that conveyed “power.”

“His telltale signs that he tends to exhibit are chin thrusts, which we often see from athletes like boxers and other sportspeople,” the body language expert said. “It’s meant to denote power, arrogance, and being resolute in what they are saying.”

Harry displayed some anger behind what he was saying, too, Stanton noted. “Reading his emotion, he was expressing anger and we know this because his eyebrows were being pulled together, his eyes were squinting and his lips were pursed,” he said.

Stanton continued, “This is telling us he is very unhappy about the current situation and he maintains eye contact with interviewer Tom Bradby which denotes that he is deadly serious about protecting Meghan.”

Prince Harry wants to reconcile but is ‘also deeply unhappy’ about palace leaks, expert notes

In the interview, Harry shared his desire to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles, but he’s “deeply unhappy,” according to the expert.

“It’s clear that Harry seems to genuinely want a reconciliation with his father and brother; however, he is also deeply unhappy about how certain information appears to have been allegedly ‘leaked’ from the palace,” Stanton explained.

“He seems to be at the end of his tolerance level with how the media treats Meghan and now wants to settle all of the upset,” the expert added.

Expert looks at Harry’s ’60 Minutes’ interview body language

Stanton also shared his analysis of clips from Prince Harry’s interview with Cooper for 60 Minutes, pointing to signs of “anger and frustration.”

“We also see much of these traits in the preview of Harry speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes,” the expert said. “He has a lot of suppressed anger and frustration at not being able to voice his opinion until now.”

Stanton continued, “Harry’s face becomes red, which continues to demonstrate he has had an emotional shift internally to that of anger.”

The expert also pointed out the way Harry keeps a “sense of formality” during the interview.

“He also wants to keep his distance by maintaining a sense of formality which we see through his language when referring to Meghan as my wife,” Stanton said. “This minimizes familiarity, which contrasts with the more private depiction we saw of the pair in their Netflix documentary.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.