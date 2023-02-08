Prince Harry ‘Emulated Princess Diana’ and Showed ‘Genuine Happiness’ in New Video Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry recently made an appearance on behalf of the U.K. foundation WellChild. The organization offers support to sick children and their families. In a Twitter video, the royal family member expressed his appreciation for the work WellChild does and urged others to support their cause. Harry seemed relaxed and happy.

A body language expert examined Harry’s gestures in the video. He notes how the Duke of Sussex radiates “genuine happiness” and mirrors the late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry appeared ‘confident’ and ‘spoke from the heart’ says an expert

(L-R) Prince Harry and Princess Diana | Samir Hussein/WireImage; David Levenson/Getty Images

Prince Harry seemed calm and confident, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. He says the duke appeared self-assured and engaged in the message he was trying to convey.

“There are many facets to Prince Harry’s character when speaking about charity work,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “While discussing projects like this or attending events, he is always his most relaxed and natural.”

Stanton continues, “During the video, Harry demonstrated the open palm gesture. Although we can’t see his hands in the shot, it’s clear from the position of his arms that his hands are open. He doesn’t appear anxious or nervous when speaking to the camera. Instead, he comes across as completely confident and self-assured in what he’s saying.”

Stanton adds that Harry spoke “from the heart” and seemed to show a genuine interest in the organization and their work. “From his facial gestures, it’s clear that Harry was speaking from the heart, and he is deeply passionate about what he’s saying.

Harry ‘emulates Princess Diana’ as he showed ‘genuine happiness’

Our Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, joins the call for nominations for the 2023 #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. Each year, we celebrate the UK’s inspirational seriously ill children, young people & those who care for them. Nominate at https://t.co/p19zC4cIrZ pic.twitter.com/K1sORJ6Bjj — WellChild (@WellChild) February 7, 2023

Stanton says he sees echoes of Princess Diana during Prince Harry’s video. He notes how the duke smiles and speaks with passion and enthusiasm throughout his message.

“Harry has a paternal approach and clearly emulates his mother very much,” says Stanton. “He is at his happiest when helping people. This is a quality Diana was well known for, which has clearly rubbed off on her son. In terms of body language, the pair also have a lot of similar gestures and mannerisms. In psychology, we would refer to Harry as an altruistic individual, which means he is selfless, like Princess Diana.”

According to Stanton, Harry showed that he was genuinely happy and “deeply passionate” about his message. “Overall, Harry gave a good piece to the camera about a subject he is obviously deeply passionate about,” says Stanton “He also showed genuine happiness, which was signified by the crows’ feet at the side of his eyes.”

Our take

Harry likely seems more relaxed because the stress of the book promotion tour is over. He can slow down and focus on his family and his life. The last couple of months were focused on the Netflix docuseries and his autobiography, Spare, so his days were quite busy.

The happiness Stanton sees is also likely because Harry was able to get so much off his chest. He revealed a lot about what he says he experienced as a royal family member. Now that Harry has spoken his “truth,” he seems peaceful and ready for the next phase in his life.

