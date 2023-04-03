Prince Harry Ended ‘Any Kind of Relationship’ With Prince William When He Wrote ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says

A royal author believes Prince Harry squashed any possibility of reconciling with Prince William when he released his memoir Spare. Harry made many claims about the royal family, including the details of the time his brother physically attacked him.

Prince Harry ‘knew exactly what he was doing,’ with ‘Spare,’ royal author says

Alexander Larman, author of The War of the Windsors, shared his opinion about the state of Harry and William’s relationship, telling Us Weekly that Harry ended their already tense relationship when his book was published.

“In Britain it’s speculated about so much, the idea of will they be together or will they talk to each other? I think it’s fair to say no,” the author said.

He continued, “Because after Harry published Spare, he knew exactly what he was doing — or if he didn’t know what he was doing, he’s even more stupid than we thought he was. Anyone who isn’t completely imbecilic would know that to publish a book like Spare with that level of attack on your family is essentially ending any kind of relationship you’re ever going to have.”

Larman added, “The feud, which is now very much in public domain — it’s very similar, in so many regards, between George VI and the Duke of Windsor.”

Author says Prince Harry ‘can’t go back’ to royal life now

Larman believes Harry “has no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family” with his “new life now.” The author noted, “And it’s a completely different life. He can’t go back to it. There’s no possibility he’s going to come back to Britain and lead any sort of normal life here.”

He added, “The fact that, while we’re speaking, he’s in Britain at the High Court, but none of his family are seeing him — and that’s quite telling that apparently he tried to see King Charles but King Charles said he was too busy.”

As for his thoughts on whether Harry and Meghan will go to the coronation, Larman said he would “be amazed if at least Harry doesn’t” go. If he’s a no-show, according to Larman, Harry “is essentially saying ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again.’”

Larman noted, “When you stop being a member of the royal family… then what do you have going for you instead? You’re a celebrity, which is great, but you’re a celebrity based on something that you used to be. And that’s quite a difficult long-term means of sustaining your fame.”

Expert says Prince William ‘should have responded’ after ‘Spare’ was released

Larman also said he thinks Prince William should have responded after Prince Harry’s book was released.

“I’m on record of saying that I think that [the royal family] should have responded,” Larman said. “I think Prince William should have given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood.”

The expert continued, “He should have said, ‘We’re all very concerned about him. We understand that he has most awful traumatic shock when his mother [Princess Diana] died so young. You know, we know life has been hard for him.’”