Prince Harry Will Be ‘Exposed’ at the Coronation Without Meghan Markle for ‘Support,’ According to Historian

Prince Harry is going it alone to see his father, King Charles III, crowned. Without his wife, Meghan Markle, a historian says attending the coronation solo will leave the Duke of Sussex vulnerable.

Coronation expected to be a ‘nightmare’ for Harry without ‘support’ from Meghan Markle

Going to the coronation alone is going to “be a bit of a nightmare” for Harry, historian Tessa Dunlop told OK! Magazine.

“I was watching the body language when he came out of St. George’s Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest on the last day of the funeral itself,” Dunlop said. “He was helping Meghan into the car, and he just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin.”

“And this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan,” she continued. “Clearly, he does lean on her very heavily. And he’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed, effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion.”

While Harry’s seeing his family for the first time since his Spare memoir and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Meghan will remain at home in California with their two children; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry reportedly doesn’t know his coronation seating assignment



Supposedly where his name is on the coronation seating chart is a big question mark for Harry. Dismissing previous reports Harry will sit 10 rows back at the coronation, a source told Page Six the 38-year-old is unaware of exactly where he’ll be seated.

“Harry has not been told where he’s sitting yet, but I highly doubt that,” they said in reference to the 10th-row reports.



Meanwhile, another source said “Harry’s heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating. For the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the king.”

“Harry’s going to show up to support his dad,” the first source said. “All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn’t have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out.”

Harry won’t be around very long for coronation festivities

Not staying in London very long has been the expectation since April 12. That day Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry’d be attending the coronation solo.



Shortly after the announcement royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared it’s supposed to be “fairly quick.” The reason being the coronation falls on Harry and Meghan’s son’s birthday.



“I understand that [Prince] Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision,” Scobie tweeted. “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

That means it’s likely to echo 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. Harry is expected to forego the rest of the festivities, such as a star-studded concert on May 7.