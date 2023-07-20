Find out what a royal reporter has been hearing about the Duke of Sussex's pals being fed up with how he has acted since moving to America.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from their royal duties in 2020, the duo moved to America and then took numerous shots at the duke’s family from across the pond.

There were interviews in magazines and on podcasts, their primetime special with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the prince’s memoir Spare, all in which the Sussexes publicly aired out the royal family’s dirty laundry. Now, it’s been reported that many of Harry’s friends back in the U.K. are not only “disgusted” about the way he has acted since leaving England but also livid that he hasn’t shown the loyalty they showed to him over the years.

Prince Harry attending the Coronation of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert says Harry’s old pals are ‘genuinely disgusted’ with his behavior

The Duke of Sussex has only been back to the U.K. handful of times since he and his wife moved abroad, and there have not been any sightings of him with his old pals that he was once so close with. Well, a royal expert has claimed the reason for that is because Harry’s fallout with many of his longtime friends has been “extensive.”

The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English has been hearing that the prince’s friends are “disgusted” by his behavior since stepping down and “very hurt” by what was written his bombshell memoir.

She told Palace Confidential: “From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the royal family. They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other.”

According to English, those friends understood loyalty and have shown that to Harry time and time again so they cannot believe that he hasn’t done the same with them.

Prince Harry sits down with Anderson Cooper on ’60 Minutes’ during his publicity tour for ‘Spare’ | CBS via Getty Images

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them,” English explained. “There are people who said: ‘We’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid.”

There has also been chatter for months that some of the duke’s military buddies are livid with him over revealing his “kill count” in Spare.

Prince Harry recently skipped his ‘real best man’s’ wedding

Questions about Harry’s relationships with his old pals have been swirling since he skipped his “real best man’s” wedding in early July.

Although Prince William served as Harry’s best man the day he married Meghan, Jack Mann has been called the duke’s “unofficial best man” as he and the prince were extremely close and many believe he was really Harry’s first choice for the job.

Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images primetime special

On July 1, 2023, Mann married Isabella Clark at St. Peter’s Church in Suffolk, England and some of Harry’s “band of brothers” like Thomas van Straubenzee were in attendance.

“We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not,” royal editor Richard Eden said on an episode of Palace Confidential. “But in Harry’s memoirs, at the end he talks about how he was ‘chastised’ — in his words — after the [Oprah] interview by some of his closest friends. He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”