Louise Maher believes that Prince Harry's reported Africa trip is about more than just work for Netflix.

Persistent split rumors continue to dodge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. While the couple has not publicly commented on their relationship status, a body language expert sees their union differently. In essence, she feels that Harry will follow his heart without Meghan in the near future. Here’s why.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry will reportedly fly to Africa without Meghan Markle

On the British morning show Sunrise, body language expert Louise Maher weighed in on reports that Prince Harry would fly to Africa for a solo project. Harry is reportedly headed to the continent to work on his and Meghan Markle’s next Netflix production.

Maher believes this journey is about more than work. “It could be just a trip,” Maher said. Hence, “Harry has always said Africa is where his heart is.”

“However, Meghan has never shown any interest in Africa. And I think also, Meghan is at home going ‘Harry, why don’t you go? I don’t need you here,'” Maher claims.

“I think it’s fantastic that he’s doing something independently,” she continued. “That is a positive direction for once and great news.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last seen together with their family on July 4

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last seen publicly when they attended a July 4 parade with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, near their Montecito, CA home. Subsequently, Lilibet’s outfit sparked body language expert Louise Maher’s interest.

She found it very interesting how traditionally British the couple’s youngest daughter was dressed. “She is in total conflict with Harry, who looks incredibly casual. Lilibet is wearing a very English outfit,” Maher remarked.

“It’s the middle of summer. She’s got long sleeves, long socks, and closed-in shoes,” Maher deduced.

What Maker found most interesting was that Lilibet appeared to be dressed like a young princess. She wore clothing that reflected her status within the royal family, thousands of miles away from her father’s ancestral homeland.

Maher commented on her belief that Meghan tried to reflect traditional British dress for her daughter’s public outing. “She’s [Meghan] imitated what happened to Harry when he was little,” she said, regarding the very traditional manner Princess Diana dressed her sons when they were children.

That same day, Prince Harry missed the wedding of his unofficial best man

Spending the patriotic holiday in Montecito with Meghan Markle and his children meant Prince Harry missed the wedding of his longtime friend, Jack Mann. Moreover, when Harry and Meghan married, Mann was reportedly Harry’s unofficial best man.

Mann wed Isabella Clark in Suffolk during the holiday weekend. However, his photo was featured in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan as he posed for a black-and-white image with the Duke of Sussex and six of his closest friends.

Louise Maher found Harry missing Mann’s wedding, a significant turn of events in Harry’s life. “Nothing here is good,” she deduced.

“Either Harry didn’t want to go, or he wasn’t invited,” she continued. However, “The most obvious answer is they didn’t want the media hullabaloo at their wedding.”

Maher believes Harry has been “ostracised” by his friends. Subsequently, “None of this is good news.”

Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he fell out with some friends after he spoke out against the royal family. “Several close mates and beloved figures in my life had chastised me for Oprah,” he wrote.

“‘How could you reveal such things? About your family?’ I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah differed from what my family and their staff had done for decades — briefing the press on the sly (and) planting stories,” Harry concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raise their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, CA. They continue producing new content for Netflix per their $100M contract.