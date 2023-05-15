Prince Harry Was ‘Incredibly’ Upset Over His Breakup With Chelsy Davy, Claims the Press Created ‘Great Challenges’ For the Couple, Per New Court Case

Prince Harry’s life might have turned out much differently had the press not interfered.

At least, that’s what’s being insinuated in his newest court battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Harry has had an internal battle with the press ever since his mother, Princess Diana, was tragically killed in a car accident while trying to escape the media. But he’s now publicly fighting them, having appeared in court multiple times in 2023 over the press’ invasion of his privacy. Now, his solicitor is saying in court that Harry was ‘deeply upset’ over how his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy played out; Davy broke up with him after the press added incredible “stress and strain” on the couple’s relationship.

Chelsy Davy and Prince Harry in 2010 | Indigo/Getty Images

Those who followed the royal family long before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle married into it might recall Harry’s former flame, Chelsy Davy. She was a bit more than a flame, given that the two were together — in an on-and-off capacity — for seven years. They first met back in 2004 while Harry was doing conservation work in Africa (Davy is the daughter of a Zimbabwean billionaire), and hit it off right away. They dated consistently from 2004 to 2009, and though they took time off in 2009, they eventually rekindled the romance.

However, that reunion didn’t last long, and they split again in 2010, only to reconnect once more for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding. The relationship appeared to have hope, but once again, they ended things shortly after — and never got back together.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy in 2008 | Chris Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s solicitor said in court that Harry was ‘incredibly’ upset over the breakup

Harry now finds himself in the throes of yet another court case; he previously appeared in court to sue the Sun and now-defunct News of the World. Now, he’s suing Mirror Group Newspapers, and his solicitor David Sherborne insinuated in court this week that Harry’s relationship with Davy ended because of the press — not because they fell out of love.

According to The Independent, Sherborne said MGN “caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety.” The Independent also reports that court documents from the case claim the press even followed Harry and Davy on vacation while they “tried to escape there and enjoy some peace and quiet.”

The documents say that Harry’s exes, including Davy, were always “dragged into the chaos” and would be “the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN.” The press’ activities caused Davy to end the relationship.

Sherborne continued, “Ultimately, MGN’s activities led Ms. Davy to make the decision that ‘a royal life was not for her’, which was incredibly upsetting for Harry at the time.”

Prince Harry’s previous court documents hint at the press ruining past relationships

The case against MGN focuses mostly on Chelsy Davy because she was in a relationship with Harry for so many years. But this isn’t the first time Harry has insinuated that his past relationships might have worked out differently if the press had not been involved.

In his lawsuit against the Sun and News of the World, Harry made statements about how the press had impacted his relationships.

“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal,” he said in court back in April, only doubling down on the idea that his relationship with Davy ended due press interference.

Of course, Harry got his happily ever after with Meghan Markle, but the two have faced undeniable struggles of their own relating to the press. In 2021, Meghan received a public apology from Mail on Sunday for leaking a private letter she’d written to her father. Meghan and Harry even stepped down as working royals over the struggles with the press and complications within the royal family.